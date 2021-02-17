Walz: High schools and middle schools should re-open in two weeks

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that all students in middle school and high school can return to classrooms starting Monday, a decision that comes as the pandemic has eased in Minnesota.

The governor said in a news release that he expects all schools to offer students “some form” of in-person education by March 8. Walz also outlined a set of safety protocols for schools to follow.

Walz had previously allowed elementary schools to open if they adhered to certain health and safety guidelines, but had kept middle and high schools under tougher rules limiting when they could hold in-person classes based in part on the severity of the pandemic in their area.

As cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped over the last two month in Minnesota, and vaccinations have increased, debate over the pros and cons of opening schools has intensified. The federal government also said last week, and research shows, that bringing kids back into classrooms appears to be relatively safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic,” Walz said in a statement. “Our progress means we can get more students safely back into classrooms.”

Here’s what you need to know about the governor’s latest announcement:

When can schools open?

Under Walz’s updated schools plan, every middle and high school has the option of returning to hybrid or in-person learning starting Monday, February 22. While it’s not a requirement, Walz’s press release says he expects every school to offer at least some form of in-person learning by March 8.

The Walz administration says families who aren’t comfortable sending kids to in-person or hybrid learning can still use a remote learning option.

State data show most elementary schools are holding in-person classes or are operating in a hybrid learning model, while more middle and high schools are running remote classes.

Why is the state doing this now?

Walz said his decision was based on increased testing in schools as well as vaccination of teachers and declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The governor said nearly 25 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, and the state plans to have 18,000 vaccine doses available for teachers next week, which the state says is an increase from past allocations.

Article continues after advertisement

In total, more than 695,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is more than 12 percent of the state’s population. The state’s seven-day positive case average has declined for weeks and is at 3.7 percent, below a 5-percent threshold the state considers to be a concerning sign of high disease spread.

Walz said more than 96 percent of school districts have signed up to participate in a program in which the state ships testing supplies for free to schools every two weeks.

Minnesota has listed 71 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks as of Wednesday, which means the school reported five or more cases of COVID-19 in students or staff over a two-week period who were in the school while infectious. It doesn’t mean those people contracted COVID-19 at the school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week for when schools should open based on the spread of COVID-19. But it also says “at any level of community transmission” all schools can offer in-person or hybrid classes through “strict adherence to mitigation strategies” such as mask usage.

“Evidence suggests that many K-12 schools that have strictly implemented mitigation strategies have been able to safely open for in-person instruction and remain open,” the CDC guidance says.

Article continues after advertisement

What precautions is the state taking?

When Walz said all elementary schools could open, he required they follow practices to limit spread of COVID-19, including a recommendation that staff wear face shields and masks and that schools offer frequent testing for staff. The governor said Wednesday middle and high schools will have to follow similar guidelines, including an updated requirement for physical distancing.

Students in those grades must keep six feet apart from each other during the school day whenever feasible, and at least three feet apart at all times. Those guidelines don’t apply, however, when there are low levels of community spread of COVID-19 in the county a school is in.

The state’s updated schools plan says if a school with in-person classes reports about 5 percent of staff and students have COVID-19 or symptoms of the disease, they’re “strongly encouraged to discuss” whether they should shift to more remote learning.

The Minnesota guidance says school officials must recommend students who are participating in hybrid or in-person classes and their families get tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.

Republicans call for decisions to be made by school leaders

Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature had already advocated for more schools to reopen and said the governor should ensure schools actually do bring back in-person learning as fast as possible. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the GOP plans to approve a bill in the state Senate that would leave the decision on in-person learning up to local school leaders. He also said teachers unions have been standing in the way of opening more schools.

“All the science says we can and should open schools for the academic and emotional health of our children,” Gazelka said in a statement. “Yet most kids are still receiving too much instruction by distance learning.”

In January, Education Minnesota the state teachers union, had questioned whether reopening more elementary schools was safe and have since said vaccinating teachers is key to opening schools. Last week, following the CDC guidance, the union said many layers of COVID-19 mitigation should be in place to reopen schools, such as high-quality ventilation.