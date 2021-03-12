Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions are loosening on Monday. Here’s what you need to know

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a loosening of some of the COVID-19 restrictions concerning everything from indoor social gatherings to sports games to weddings and proms.

The announcement comes after a month of dropping daily case numbers, low case-positivity rates and a drop-off in hospitalizations and deaths. It also comes as more than 20 percent of Minnesotans, and 70 percent of seniors, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Minnesotans should continue to take simple steps to protect the progress we’ve made, but the data shows that we are beating COVID-19,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement Friday morning. “The most vulnerable Minnesotans are getting the shot, and it is becoming increasingly more safe to return to our daily lives. The sun is shining brighter.”

As of noon on Monday, March 15, the following will be allowed:

Social gatherings can have up to 50 people outdoors or up to 15 people indoors. There will be no limit on the number of households in attendance. Previously, indoor gatherings could include up to 10 people from no more than two households. Outdoor gatherings could include up to 15 people from no more than three households.

Youth sport pod sizes can increase to 50 for outdoor sporting activities. Pod sizes were previously 25.

Religious services will no longer have an occupancy limit, but social distancing remains a requirement. The previous occupancy limit was 50 percent capacity.

Bars and restaurants can go from 50 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity, up to a limit of 250 people. The limits to indoor and outdoor capacity are considered separate, and parties of up to four can sit at bars. Establishments must continue to close by 11 p.m. On April 1, the 250-person capacity limit lifts, with conditions, for larger establishments (more information).

Salons and barbers will no longer have occupancy limits, but social distancing will be required. Occupancy limits were previously set at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can go from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent capacity. Outdoor classes will have a new limit of 50 people.

Entertainment venues can go from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent capacity, indoors and outdoors, up to 250 people.

Starting Monday, large venues will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, for up to 250 people. Social distancing remains a requirement. Venues with capacity of over 500 under normal conditions can add more guests starting April 1, per the following:

Seated outdoor venues can have an extra 25 percent of their capacity over 500, limited at 10,000 people.

Non-seated outdoor venues can have an extra 15 percent of their capacity over 500, limited to 10,000 people.

Seated indoor venues can have an extra 15 percent of their capacity of 500, limited at 3,000 people.

Non-seated indoor venues can have an extra 10 percent of their capacity over 500, limited to 1,500 people.

As of April 15, working from home will no longer be required “but it will continue to be strongly recommended,” the statement says. It encourages employers to accommodate workers who want to continue working from home.

The Walz administration urged Minnestoans to remain cautious and continue to wear masks, particularly in the face of more-infectious variants now circulating. On Thursday, the state announced its first detected case of the more-infectious variant first detected in South Africa. Minnesota has also confirmed a cluster of the more-infectious U.K. strain in Carver County and had the country’s first case of the Brazil variant.

Walz planned to announce the changes and hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday. MinnPost will update this story after that.