A running list of Minnesota employers requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees

An increasing number of Minnesota employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace.

You might be wondering: Is this legal? Yes, it is. And many experts expect more companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as they are fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, likely in the coming weeks.

MinnPost is keeping a list of local employers we’ve heard have mandated vaccines. You can read more details, like when the rules take effect or whether vaccines are a condition of going back to the physical workplace or whether workers can test out of the requirement, by clicking the links on the names of the employers.

This list is a work in progress: if you know of an employer not listed here, let us know!