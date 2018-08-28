Please join MinnPost as we welcome Brian Klaas for an in-depth conversation on the threats facing democracy across the globe and what can be done to reverse these trends.
Klaas, a Minnesota native, is a political scientist and columnist for The Washington Post and will join MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz onstage at the Cowles Center on Monday, Nov. 18.
All proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
Buy individual tickets
Multi-ticket Patron Packages, which also include a pre-program reception, are available now.
Individual tickets will go on sale in early October. Sign up to receive an email alert when they do.
MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 20% discount on tickets. Join now at $10/month or more to guarantee you’ll receive the promo code for the discounted price.
Become a Patron
Patrons get multiple tickets to the program and access to the pre-program reception. (See our current Patron list.)
About Brian Klaas
Dr. Brian Klaas is a weekly columnist for The Washington Post and a professor of global politics at University College London. He is the author of several books about democracy and authoritarianism, most recently How to Rig an Election, and is the host of the popular podcast Power Corrupts.
Klaas has advised governments, NATO, the European Union, international NGOs, and international politicians. His research has taken him across the globe, interviewing presidents, prime ministers, coup plotters, rebels, torture victims, activists, and dissidents from Madagascar to Thailand and from Belarus to Tunisia.
He’s also a frequent expert guest on international news outlets including CNN, BBC, NPR, and Bloomberg. His writing and research has recently been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, Foreign Affairs, The Financial Times, Newsweek, and The Star Tribune.
A native of Golden Valley, Klaas graduated from Hopkins High School and Carleton College before obtaining his doctorate from the University of Oxford. Despite living in the United Kingdom for more than eight years, Klaas has seen a Minnesota Twins game at the Metrodome or Target Field every year of his life and has attended all the Vikings games held in London since 2013.
Schedule
Monday, November 18, 2019
5:30 p.m. Pre-Program Reception for Patrons and Sponsors, Kickernick Building (430 1st Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401)
7:30 p.m. Conversation with Brian Klaas, Cowles Center (528 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403)
Location
The location of the event is the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in downtown Minneapolis (map).
The Cowles Center provides parking information on their site. Patrons & Sponsors will receive parking vouchers for a parking ramp near the Cowles Center.
Tickets & Patron Packages
Patron Packages (formerly known as ‘individual sponsorship’)
|Levels
|What you get
|Cost
|Tax-deductible
|Executive Presenter
|12 tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. Complimentary parking. Prominent recognition at pre-show reception, lobby, online and in program book. Extra tickets available for $150.
|$5,000
|$4,400
|Tier I
|8 tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. Complimentary parking for up to 4 cars. Recognition at pre-show reception, online and in program book. Extra tickets available for $150.
|$2,400
|$2,000
|Tier II
|6 tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. Complimentary parking for up to 3 cars. Recognition at event, online and in program book. Extra tickets available for $150.
|$1,200
|$900
|Tier III
|4 tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. Complimentary parking for up to 2 cars. Recognition at event, online and in program book. Extra tickets available for $150.
|$600
|$400
|Tier IV
|2 tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. Complimentary parking for 1 car. Listed in program book. Extra tickets available for $150.
|$300
|$200
Individual Program-Only Tickets
Individual tickets will go on sale soon. Sign up to receive an email alert when they do.
MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 20% discount on tickets. Join now at $10/month or more to guarantee you’ll receive the promo code for the discounted price.
Anniversary Celebration Patrons & Sponsors
Become a Patron today to ensure you’re recognized here (and at the event).
SPONSORS
Promoter
PATRONS
Executive Presenter
Joel & Laurie Kramer
Tier I
Paul & Barbara Klaas
Jennifer Martin
Tier II
Nancy Feldman
Ellie, Ann, James & Kelsey Klaas
Tier III
Mark Abeln & Monica Little
Carla Blumberg & Barb Neubert
Jill & Larry Field
Peggy & Ilo Leppik
Kaimay & Joseph Terry
Tier IV
Joan & Rick Ahmann
Jelan & Jim Heidelberg
Diane & Tony Hofstede
Becky Lourey
William Manning & Ruth Mickelsen
Jane Mauer
Sandra Nelson & Larry Lamb
Jeff Peterson
David & Susan Plimpton
Rebecca Shockley
Sharon & Tom Simpson
Susan Spray
Theodore Tucker
Corporate Sponsorship Benefits Overview
|Levels
|What you get
|Cost
|Title Sponsor
|Private meeting with ‘Featured Speaker’. Largest logo representation in “… brought to you by…” messaging; pre, during, and post event. Inclusion on MinnPost.com homepage header; three weeks. Inclusion in ROS promotional banners. Largest logo on all pre and post event promotional pieces (i.e. email database, postcard direct mail, digital and social media, etc.). Full page (inside cover) recognition in 9”x6” Anniversary program. Recognition in promotional recap. ‘Thank you’ by name by CEO on stage. 12 VIP tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. 10 additional program-only tickets.
|$20,000
|Presenting
|Large logo representation in “… brought to you by…” messaging; pre, during, and post event. Inclusion on MinnPost.com homepage header; three weeks. Inclusion in ROS promotional banners. Large logo on all pre and post event promotional pieces (i.e. email database, postcard direct mail, digital and social media, etc.). Full page (prominent placement) recognition in 9”x6” Anniversary program. Recognition in promotional recap. ‘Thank you’ by name by CEO on stage. 10 VIP tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. 8 additional program-only tickets.
|$15,000
|Supporting
|Medium logo on all pre and post event promotional pieces (i.e. email database, postcard direct mail, digital and social media, etc.). 3/4 page recognition in 9”x6” Anniversary program. Recognition in promotional recap. ‘Thank you’ by name by CEO on stage. 8 VIP tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. 4 additional program-only tickets.
|$10,000
|Promoter
|Small logo on all pre and post event promotional pieces (i.e. email database, postcard direct mail, digital and social media, etc.). 1/2 page recognition in 9”x6” Anniversary program. Recognition in promotional recap. ‘Thank you’ by name by CEO on stage. 4 VIP tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. 4 additional program-only tickets.
|$5,000
|Advocate
|Small logo on all pre and post event promotional pieces, excluding social media. ¼ page recognition in 9”x6” Anniversary program. 2 VIP tickets to the event and pre-event reception. Premium show seating. 2 additional program-only tickets.
|$2,500
- 2018: Activist and author DeRay Mckesson
- 2017: President Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough
- 2016: Political commentator Norm Ornstein
- 2015: Journalist and former White House press secretary Bill Moyers and film producer Judith Moyers.
Contact Advertising Sales Manager, Suzanne Childs, at schilds@minnpost.com for full details.