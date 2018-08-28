Dr. Brian Klaas is a weekly columnist for The Washington Post and a professor of global politics at University College London. He is the author of several books about democracy and authoritarianism, most recently How to Rig an Election, and is the host of the popular podcast Power Corrupts.

Klaas has advised governments, NATO, the European Union, international NGOs, and international politicians. His research has taken him across the globe, interviewing presidents, prime ministers, coup plotters, rebels, torture victims, activists, and dissidents from Madagascar to Thailand and from Belarus to Tunisia.

He’s also a frequent expert guest on international news outlets including CNN, BBC, NPR, and Bloomberg. His writing and research has recently been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, Foreign Affairs, The Financial Times, Newsweek, and The Star Tribune.

A native of Golden Valley, Klaas graduated from Hopkins High School and Carleton College before obtaining his doctorate from the University of Oxford. Despite living in the United Kingdom for more than eight years, Klaas has seen a Minnesota Twins game at the Metrodome or Target Field every year of his life and has attended all the Vikings games held in London since 2013.