Election 2018: The stakes are high — help MinnPost explain them

With the many (MANY!) competitive races on the ballot this fall, there’s a lot at stake for Minnesota’s future.

MinnPost’s award-winning reporters are already delivering coverage that takes you beyond the horse-race headlines and deepens your understanding of the candidates vying for power at the State Capitol and in Washington.

But our nonprofit newsroom needs your support. To produce our in-depth coverage of the 2018 election, we need to hear from at least 74 new/renewing members before the Fall Member Drive ends on Sept. 21. Will you be one of them?

>>> DONATE NOW >>>

Tax-deductible donations from readers in any amount provide essential support for our reporting. If you share our belief that high-quality, independent journalism is fundamental to a strong and healthy democracy, we encourage you to donate now to make our 2018 election coverage possible.

We always like hearing why readers are inspired to donate. Here are just a few of those comments shared recently:

Good independent journalism. — Bill Burns, Duluth

I really appreciate your independent news. In this time of continually conflicting news, a valued true source is absolutely necessary. Thank you. — Dominic Sposeto, Minneapolis

Because local journalism is important. — Rebecca Donicht, Sandstone

To support and promote important civic conversations and foster a sense of a thriving Minnesota community created through talking/writing about things that matter. — Anne Brataas, St. Paul

When you donate, be sure to share why you did so, and we might include your comment in a future update.

Thank you for supporting our nonprofit newsroom’s election coverage!