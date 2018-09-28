Meet DeRay Mckesson, our featured guest at the 11th Anniversary Celebration

MinnPost is excited to welcome DeRay Mckesson for our 11th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 11. (Tickets on sale now!)

But we also know not everyone is familiar with Mckesson’s work.

After starting his career in education, including a stint with Minneapolis Public Schools, Mckesson became a leader in the movement to dismantle the legacy of racism and end police brutality during the Ferguson protests. Whether demonstrating in the streets or meeting with President Barack Obama in the White House, Mckesson is almost always wearing his iconic blue vest.

Currently, Mckesson hosts the award-winning podcast Pod Save the People and is making appearances for his recently published collection of essays, “The Other Side of Hope: The Case for Freedom.” (Watch him on The Daily Show or listen to his interview on NPR.) The book draws on Mckesson’s experiences and lays out the case for hope as a cornerstone of activism.

At our 11th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 11 at the Cowles Center, Mckesson will joinfor a wide-ranging conversation about politics, activism and culture.

You can learn even more about Mckesson and the event at minnpost.com/11. We hope you can join us for what’s sure to be an insightful evening with a compelling public figure.

And the best part: all proceeds from this event support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom and our in-depth coverage of Minnesota news.