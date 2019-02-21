How to get the best tickets for MinnRoast 2019

MinnPost photo by Jana Freiband Nancy Gibson, Megan O’Hara, Ron Sternal, R.T. Rybak, Kyrra and Jerome Rankine enjoying the pre-show festivities at MinnRoast 2017.

MinnRoast — our annual night of jokes, parodies and laughs — is set for Friday, April 26, at the Historic State Theatre.

We invite you to become a MinnRoast Patron of this cherished annual MinnPost tradition, which not only gets you tickets to the show, but also gives you access to the exclusive pre-show reception at Rock Bottom Brewery. At the party, you’ll rub elbows with some of the biggest names in Minnesota politics and media while enjoying great food and drinks at one of the hottest social gatherings of the season.

Learn more about Patron packages. >>

Notable names scheduled to appear this year (so far!) include KARE 11’s Jana Shortal, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Betty McCollum, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Collin Peterson, Rep. Pete Stauber, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, actress Sally Wingert, actor Bradley Greenwald, the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.

We’ll be announcing more featured guests and details about the show in the coming weeks, but we’d love to count on your support today.



Please visit MinnRoast.com to learn more about Patron levels and benefits and make plans to join us on April 26.

Also, we’re unveiling all-new corporate sponsorship packages this year. If your business or organization is interested in this great opportunity, contact Sally Waterman at swaterman@minnpost.com to learn more.

Individual tickets for MinnRoast 2019 will go on sale in early March and include the show, but not the pre-show reception. If you have any questions, please contact Tanner Curl at tcurl@minnpost.com.

See you at the show!

