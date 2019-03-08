General ticket sales open for MinnPost Social set for April 2 in St. Joseph

General ticket sales are now open for our next MinnPost Social, which is set for April 2 at 5 p.m. in St. Joseph. The event will feature a discussion with MinnPost writers Gregg Aamot and Greta Kaul about the economic and demographic changes facing Greater Minnesota, and the opportunities and challenges they present. Full details are on the event page.

Tickets are $10 and available for purchase through Eventbrite. Buy your tickets now!

This lively Q&A session is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by RBC Wealth Management – Darla Kashian and Great River Energy, in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere that includes a cash bar and light appetizers. For this special event, we’re partnering with the Eugene J. McCarthy Center for Public Policy and Civic Engagement at St. John’s University.

MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets using a promo code that was emailed to them directly on March 7. Nonmembers can buy tickets now. They’re $10 each and available through Eventbrite

Members who did not receive the email or who become MinnPost members prior to the event may contact our Membership Team to request the promo code.