We’re excited to announce that member presale for MinnRoast 2019 is now open.

The big show is set for Friday, April 26, at the State Theatre. You won’t want to miss what happens when some of the biggest names in Minnesota politics get onstage to perform. Like when St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter surprised everyone by taking over the piano in his MinnRoast debut. (What will Mayor Carter do this year? You’ll have to be there to find out!)



MinnPost members can buy their tickets online through Ticketmaster or in person at the State Theatre. Members who have opted in to receive member benefit emails received the promo code for presale access in their inboxes today. (If you didn’t receive the email, please contact members@minnpost.com to request the code.)

We don’t want to bombard you with a long list of the people scheduled to appear live or via video, but we can’t help ourselves. Here goes: KARE 11’s Jana Shortal, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Betty McCollum, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Collin Peterson, Rep. Pete Stauber, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, state Sen. Karin Housley, state Rep. Jamie Long, state Rep. Mike Freiberg, former state Sen. Majority Leader Amy Koch, actress Sally Wingert, actor Bradley Greenwald, singers/songwriters Jim & Terry Walsh, the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.

Ticket sales will open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14.

And the best part about MinnRoast? It provides crucial support for the reporters in MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom and the in-depth coverage we provide about Minnesota.

If you really want to make it a full evening, we encourage you to check out the multiticket MinnRoast Patron packages, which include premium seats in the theater and entry to the exclusive preshow reception at Rock Bottom Brewery. Learn more and purchase your Patron package here.