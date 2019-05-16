MinnRoast 2019 slide show #2

, Over 1,100 patrons, sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. MinnRoast features Minnesota politicians, journalists, singers and actors. All proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
Hundreds crowded into Rock Bottom Brewery on Hennepin for the pre-show Patron reception. MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost co-founder Joel Kramer, Tara Seethaler, right, and guest
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost member John Gordon, MinnRoast Patrons Paul and Jan Anderson
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Erica Kairis, Chris Beeth, MinnRoast Patron Laura Beeth and Elizabeth Adams
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patrons Sue and Paul Arenson
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast performers Terry and Jim Walsh
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patrons Ilo Leppik and Tom Horner
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Ellen Larson, Jessica Johnston, Norita Dittberner-Jax, right, and guest
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Peg Birk and Eric Anderson
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost member David Hakensen and MinnPost co-founder and MinnRoast executive producer Laurie Kramer
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost creative director Corey Anderson and Kippy Freund
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Stephen and Lindsey Jendraszak
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Shaval Crooms, Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, MinnRoast Patrons Charlie and Julie Zelle, and Melvin Carter Jr.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Alison Smith, Jeff Heine, MinnPost contributor writer Bill Lindeke and Emily Parks
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
A toast to MinnRoast!
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Blois Olson, guest, MinnPost Patrons Jennifer Peterson, Ghita Worcester, Mark Traynor, Wendy Wicks and Joel Ulland
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost members Aaron and Erika Zabler, MinnPost members Matt Spies and Julia Silvis and MinnRoast Patron Katrina Wallmeyer
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost editor Andrew Putz and Kylie Engle
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Jenine Nordquist, Rhoda Hubbard and Steve Nordquist
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patrons Cathy Gorlin, Lee Sheehy and Cathy Lawrence
