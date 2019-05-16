MinnRoast 2019 slide show #2

, Over 1,100 patrons, sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. MinnRoast features Minnesota politicians, journalists, singers and actors. All proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.

Hundreds crowded into Rock Bottom Brewery on Hennepin for the pre-show Patron reception. MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.