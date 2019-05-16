MinnRoast 2019 slide show #4

Over 1,100 Patrons, Sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. The show included monologues, songs and videos featuring host Jana Shortal, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, state Sen. Karin Housley, Mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey, actress Sally Wingert, singers Jim and Terry Walsh, Bradley Greenwald, OutLoud! and many more.

MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.