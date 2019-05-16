MinnRoast 2019 slide show #4

Over 1,100 Patrons, Sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. The show included monologues, songs and videos featuring host Jana Shortal, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, state Sen. Karin Housley, Mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey, actress Sally Wingert, singers Jim and Terry Walsh, Bradley Greenwald, OutLoud! and many more.
MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus sub-group OutLoud! opened the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan sporting their #OneMinnesota tuxedos.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Jana Shortal of KARE-11's "Breaking the News" hosted the festivities.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
State Sen. Karin Housley and Amy Koch get an assist from Jana Shortal in playing the $100,000 Pyramid.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
State Rep. Jamie Long and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (accompanied by state Rep. Mike Freiberg) performed a parody based on the song "Shallow," from "A Star is Born."
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Singer Kristen McCoy got a kick out of the new soccer stadium.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Mugsy singing about building a Minnesota wall.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Terry and Jim Walsh performing "Enemies of the People."
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost editor Andrew Putz shown during the fundraising pitch.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost publisher Andrew Wallmeyer explains the importance of donations from readers.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
OutLoud! serenaded post-intermission.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Rep. Tom Emmer delivered his stand-up sitting down.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast choreographer DeAnne Sherman as Nancy Pelosi in "Hello, Nancy."
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Brian "B.T." Turner as President Donald Trump parodying "Anything Goes" with "Everyone Goes."
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson during her MinnRoast debut.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey belting out his parody based on Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much."
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter brought down the house with a "Hamilton" parody.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Award-winning actor Bradley Greenwald closed the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and friends sharing photos.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Sarah Clarke, Mayor Jacob Frey's wife, chatting with fellow show attendees.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patron Linda Satorius chatting with other guests in the theatre.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Former Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch greeting friends following the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Jacqui Emmer, wife of Rep. Tom Emmer and Jeannette Purcell posed for a photo following the show.
Related Content:
Inside MinnPost
Over 1,100 Patrons, sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
Inside MinnPost
MinnRoast features Minnesota politicians, journalists, singers and actors. All proceeds support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.
Inside MinnPost
Hundreds crowded into Rock Bottom Brewery on Hennepin for the pre-show Patron reception. MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.
No comments yet