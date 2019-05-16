Inside MinnPost

MinnRoast 2019 slide show #4

Over 1,100 Patrons, Sponsors and friends enjoyed MinnPost’s 12th annual variety show on April 26 at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. The show included monologues, songs and videos featuring host Jana Shortal, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, state Sen. Karin Housley, Mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey, actress Sally Wingert, singers Jim and Terry Walsh, Bradley Greenwald, OutLoud! and many more.

MinnPost contributing photographer Annabelle Marcovici captured the evening.

OutLoud!
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus sub-group OutLoud! opened the show.
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan sporting their #OneMinnesota tuxedos.
Jana Shortal
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Jana Shortal of KARE-11's "Breaking the News" hosted the festivities.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
State Sen. Karin Housley and Amy Koch get an assist from Jana Shortal in playing the $100,000 Pyramid.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
State Rep. Jamie Long and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (accompanied by state Rep. Mike Freiberg) performed a parody based on the song "Shallow," from "A Star is Born."
Kristen McCoy
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Singer Kristen McCoy got a kick out of the new soccer stadium.
Mugsy
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Mugsy singing about building a Minnesota wall.
Terry and Jim Walsh
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Terry and Jim Walsh performing "Enemies of the People."
Andrew Putz
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost editor Andrew Putz shown during the fundraising pitch.
Andrew Wallmeyer
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnPost publisher Andrew Wallmeyer explains the importance of donations from readers.
OutLoud!
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
OutLoud! serenaded post-intermission.
Rep. Tom Emmer
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Rep. Tom Emmer delivered his stand-up sitting down.
MinnRoast choreographer DeAnne Sherman
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast choreographer DeAnne Sherman as Nancy Pelosi in "Hello, Nancy."
Brian "B.T." Turner
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Brian "B.T." Turner as President Donald Trump parodying "Anything Goes" with "Everyone Goes."
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson during her MinnRoast debut.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey belting out his parody based on Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much."
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter brought down the house with a "Hamilton" parody.
Award-winning actor Bradley Greenwald
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Award-winning actor Bradley Greenwald closed the show.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and friends sharing photos.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Sarah Clarke, Mayor Jacob Frey's wife, chatting with fellow show attendees.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
MinnRoast Patron Linda Satorius chatting with other guests in the theatre.
Amy Koch
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Former Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch greeting friends following the show.
MinnPost photo by Annabelle Marcovici
Jacqui Emmer, wife of Rep. Tom Emmer and Jeannette Purcell posed for a photo following the show.

