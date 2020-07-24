Leadership transition at MinnPost

I’m excited to announce that Tanner Curl has been appointed as MinnPost’s new executive director. Since January, I’ve had the privilege of serving as interim CEO, working closely with the staff and the board to navigate this leadership transition.

A special board committee led the work, taking the opportunity to reflect on MinnPost’s most immediate needs, challenges and opportunities. We quickly agreed that the next leader of MinnPost should be someone who could immediately build and deepen relationships with our stakeholders, especially our members, major donors, community partners and funders. These sources of philanthropic support have been and will continue to be instrumental to MinnPost’s success.

It is our good fortune that the person who can strengthen those relationships and chart a course for the future was already in MinnPost’s ranks. Tanner has served as our director of development since 2017. With the full and enthusiastic recommendation of the committee, the board of directors has approved his appointment to executive director.

Throughout his tenure, Tanner has shown his ability to develop strategies to help MinnPost meet the challenges of an increasingly demanding and changing philanthropic environment. He has worked with both staff and board members, providing deep insight into the ways MinnPost provides essential reporting to our readers. He has developed mutually respectful relationships with our stakeholders and represented the organization well in the community. Above all, he has demonstrated a passion and dedication to our mission to serve Minnesota with in-depth public service journalism.

In his new role, he will continue to oversee our fundraising efforts while expanding access to other revenue streams and strategically leading MinnPost into the future, navigating through all the uncertainties of the nonprofit media landscape.

He’ll have the tremendous advantage of working with our talented staff, a dedicated board, and, most important, the vital support of you, our readers.

It’s been a distinct honor to serve in the role of interim CEO for the past six months. I’ve been able to get a firsthand look at and appreciation for our extraordinary staff. With new leadership — and your continued investment — I know that the future is bright.

Please join me in welcoming Tanner to his new role, and thank you for reading MinnPost.