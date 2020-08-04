Bid on a piece of World War II history (and support our newsroom!)

This summer marks 75 years after the end of World War II, and MinnPost invites you to submit bids on a unique piece of U.S. and world history: an original framed and matted photograph taken by Robert Capa in June 1944, shortly after the Allied D-Day invasion of the Normandy coast.

A Hungarian-American war photographer and photojournalist, Capa is often considered the greatest combat and adventure photographer in history.

The black and white photo (image size 7.5″ x 5″, matted and framed size 16.5″ x 14″) depicts a U.S. paratrooper reading a newspaper on a window ledge in bombed-out St. Sauveur le Vicomte, Normandy. The Battle for St. Sauveur began days after the D-Day invasion. The photo was taken on assignment for Life, the weekly news magazine launched by Henry Luce in 1936 and known for its central role in the history of photojournalism.

The donor, a MinnPost Board of Directors member who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the photo at a Capa exhibition in Santa Barbara, California, more than 20 years ago. The photo spoke to her of the essential human need for news and information — especially during the worst of times.

The estimated value of the photo is $4,500 with a minimum bid of $1,000. Background research is available here. Sincere thanks to the Weinstein Hammons Gallery of Minneapolis for providing this estimate and information.

The auction is open now via this online bidding form and will close at 4:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. One bid is allowed per person and all bids are final.

Your generous bids will help support MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom, including our 2020 election coverage. Thank you in advance for your support, and feel free to contact MinnPost staff at members@minnpost.com with any questions.