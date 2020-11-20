MinnPost readers far surpass fundraising goal on Give to the Max Day

We’re incredibly grateful to the 390 generous donors who gave a total of $28,150 to MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom on Give to the Max Day 2020! MinnPost readers contributed far beyond our $20,000 goal for November 19, Minnesota’s annual statewide day of philanthropy organized by GiveMN. And to make things even sweeter, the first $11,500 of the total raised is being matched dollar-for-dollar by NewsMatch.

Thank you so much to everyone who donated! Reader support provides the single largest source of funding for our public-service journalism. With Give to the Max Day donations ranging from $5 to $2,500, the day underscored how vital broad support from a large number of readers has been (and will continue to be) to MinnPost’s success.

Many thanks to those who donated through Give to the Max or who’ve supported MinnPost at any time in the last year. You’re an essential part of our mission to help Minnesotans strengthen their communities by understanding the forces at play in our state.

Of course, it’s never too late to support MinnPost. If you value our work and feel inspired, we’re grateful to take your donation any day of the year, including today! Donate now.

Beyond the results for MinnPost, GiveMN is reporting that donors gave an astounding $30.4 million statewide through Give to the Max 2020, obliterating the previous record of $21.6 million set in 2019.

Again, a big thanks to all of MinnPost’s generous donors! Our nonprofit newsroom is only possible because of you.