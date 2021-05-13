MinnPost staff unionizes

On Tuesday, May 11, 2011, a group of MinnPost employees requested that I, as MinnPost executive director, voluntarily recognize the Minnesota Newspaper & Communications Guild, TNG-CWA Local 37002 as the exclusive collective bargaining representative of all eligible full-time and part-time employees.

MinnPost respects and recognizes its employees’ right to unionize, and Thursday, I signed a voluntary recognition agreement with MinnPost Union.

I’m eager to work with MinnPost Union to continue advancing MinnPost’s mission to serve Minnesota with in-depth, independent journalism. Our staff is at the heart of this work, and I greatly appreciate everything they do to serve our community through our journalism. I look forward to a productive partnership to expand the reach and impact of MinnPost’s nonprofit newsroom.