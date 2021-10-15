MinnPost Tonight Spotlight: Wing Young Huie, Duluth-born photographer who explores cultural identity

On Oct. 21, we’re hosting the first-ever MinnPost Tonight, a LIVE professional broadcast event featuring cultural luminaries discussing their work and what it means to be a Minnesotan, all while raising critical funding for MinnPost’s public-service newsroom.

Today, we’re putting the spotlight on Wing Young Huie, a photographer who has captured the complex cultural realities of American society for over 40 years. Huie was born and grew up in Duluth, the youngest of six children and the only person in his family not born in China. A journalist by training, his work has been shown in museums globally and in epic street installations locally, providing a collective window and mirror of the them who are really us. It is also in classrooms where his work has been most impactful, showing students how he has engaged thousands of strangers, continually confronting his own assumptions.

His most recent book, “Chinese-ness: The Meanings of Identity and the Nature of Belonging,” is his most personal work. It explores his experiences growing up in Duluth and takes on a number of what-if questions: “What if he had been born in China? What if he hadn’t gone to college? What if he owned a Chinese restaurant?” Chinese-ness won a Minnesota Book Award. In 2018, Huie won the McKnight Distinguished Artist Award, the only photographer ever to receive the award in its 23-year history.

Further reading from the MinnPost archives:

A 2018 interview by Pamela Espeland for Artscape, looking at Huie’s route to becoming an artist, his explorations of identity, and the impact of winning the McKnight Award.

A recent guest essay written by Huie about Joe Huie’s Café, his father’s restaurant and a Duluth institution for more than two decades.

