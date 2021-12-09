MinnPost names Harry Colbert, Jr. as managing editor

MinnPost is excited to announce that Harry Colbert, Jr. will be our new managing editor.

Colbert comes to MinnPost from North News, where he has served as editor in chief since 2020. He previously worked as a reporter, editor and columnist for several publications and radio stations, including Insight News, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Joplin (Mo.) Globe and St. Louis’ KDHX. His journalism has garnered accolades from the Minnesota Newspaper Association, the National Newspaper Publishers Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.

“Being a journalist is about service,” Colbert said. “And it has been an honor to serve the residents of North Minneapolis through North News. Joining MinnPost allows me to serve not just one segment of Minnesota, but to be of service to all of our state. My goal and hope is to expand the scope of MinnPost’s wonderful storytelling by introducing our readers to diverse and valued voices in a variety of arenas.”

Colbert will start his new role in January. He replaces former Managing Editor Susan Albright, who retired in September after 13 years with MinnPost.