Festival Recap: Julián Castro on what Democrats need to do to win in Texas and nationwide

On Tuesday, April 26, MinnPost welcomed Julián Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama Administration and Democratic candidate for president in 2020, for a conversation as part of MinnPost Festival. Editor Andy Putz questioned Castro in front of an in-person audience at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis, while the event was also livestreamed virtually.

You can watch a full recording of the event:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the conversation, Castro discussed accountability for the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, electoral gains by Democrats in Texas in recent statewide races (while also seeing setbacks among Hispanic voters in the southern part of the state), while also looking at the headwinds facing Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections and what the party needs to do to diminish or overcome those challenges in state and federal races.

