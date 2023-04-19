MinnPost to welcome Jazzmine Jackson as new audience editor

We’re excited to announce that Jazzmine Jackson, a digital reporter at KELOLAND News in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will join our newsroom on May 15 to lead audience development and engagement efforts and ensure our best journalism is reaching people and equipping them to make positive change in their communities.

With so much news and information circulating on countless web and social media platforms, it isn’t enough these days for MinnPost and other newsrooms to publish a story and hope that it will attract a large audience, leading over the long term to reader loyalty and financial stability. The audience editor position is a newly created leadership position to help MinnPost maintain and grow readership, surface new story ideas and sources, and build trust with the audiences and the communities we cover.

Since 2020, Jackson has been helping KELOLAND reach digital audiences wherever they are through engaging headlines, visuals and copy on social media and the KELOLAND website. She has also made significant contributions to the newsroom’s journalism, especially through leading a collaborative effort to cover murdered and missing Indigenous persons cases on South Dakota’s reservations.

Jackson is returning to the state where she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas. She also holds a master’s in cinematography from DePaul University.

Day-to-day, you’ll see Jackson’s mark on our newsletters, social media and The Glean. That means we’ll also be saying goodbye and thank you to Brian Lambert, one of our long-time freelancers who has been writing the morning Glean and previously wrote about the media for MinnPost. He is still blogging with Joe Loveland at Wry Wing Politics.

If you have feedback for us on our newsletter offerings and content, social media presence or have thoughts or ideas about how MinnPost’s journalism could better reach audiences across Minnesota, send a note to feedback@minnpost.com at Jazzmine Jackson’s attention.