I believe the children are our future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be

For me, being a journalist isn’t a job, it’s a calling. It’s my purpose.

Coming from a family of journalists, I saw firsthand the impact words and pictures can have when taken out of one’s head and presented to the public. As journalists, we’re considered vanguards of the truth … but whose truth?

Facts are facts, but perspectives vary. And without diverse and varied truth tellers, the journalists, the public is being denied the whole story … the whole truth.

For longtime journalists it’s easy to become jaded and hardened without maintaining sight of purpose. For those younger, fresh-faced budding journalists, they come in with a zest, vitality and light that renews hope and reminds us all why we do what we do.

That’s true for the 13 dynamic student journalists who took part in the News Reporter Academy of ThreeSixty Journalism at the University of St. Thomas. The intensive four-day academy took place this past June and partnered high school journalists with area professionals who volunteered their time and talents to offer instruction to the next crop of storytellers.

For the first time, MinnPost partnered with ThreeSixty and I embedded with the students for the duration of the workshop. In addition, MinnPost journalists including Jazzmine Jackson, Ava Kain, Kyle Stokes and former MinnPost associate editor, Greta Kaul worked with the students as writing coaches and editors to help them present a set of powerful stories centered on mental health equity within Minnesota. The workshop was coordinated in partnership with the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

And yes, it’s truth that those above referenced lyrics are rightfully associated with Whitney Houston, but as a fan of jazz, I know the original was the creation of George Benson. Perspective matters.

All ThreeSixty stories can be found here.