The Poynter Institute, a global leader in journalism training, announced Thursday that MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert, Jr., is among 30 journalists selected for its prestigious 2023 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Media.

The weeklong seminar takes place in October in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will feature sessions on a range of topics, including negotiation tactics, human-centered design, engagement and management strategies. Cynthia DuBose, McClatchy’s Senior Vice President, Product & Experience, will give the keynote, and other speakers include Sherry Day from the Tampa Bay Times and Kenisha Malcolm of The Washington Post.

Others selected for the program hail from a range of national and local media outlets across the country. You can read more about the program here.

We’re excited that Harry is being recognized for his leadership at MinnPost and as president of Twin Cities Black Journalists.

At MinnPost, Harry currently works with race and health equity reporter Ava Kian, Twin Cities beat reporter Kyle Stokes and public safety reporter Mohamed Ibrahim. Earlier this summer, he led a weeklong collaboration with ThreeSixty Journalism on a camp for high school students. And this month he’s hosting The Minneapolis Sound, from Prince to Today at the MinnPost Festival.

Before becoming MinnPost’s managing editor in January 2022, Harry was editor-in-chief of North News in Minneapolis and managing editor and writer at Insight News. He has won numerous awards for his work, including three National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Salute to Excellence nominations.