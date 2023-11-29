With the 2024 presidential election roughly a year away and a slew of new state laws and programs being implemented after a historic 2023 legislative session, we at MinnPost were curious how Minnesotans are thinking about both.

We’ve again partnered with Embold Research, the nonpartisan arm of Change Research, to conduct an online poll earlier this month that asked 1,519 voters a range of questions. Participants were recruited via Facebook and Instagram ads and text messages. The survey’s margin of error is 2.6%, and weighting was used to ensure our sample is representative (you can see the poll’s full methodology here).

We’ll be rolling out stories about the poll this week and next week, and you can find them posted on our site late morning and in our daily newsletters:

Wednesday: A look at the 2024 presidential race, especially what a matchup between President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is leading in GOP national polls, would look like. Thursday: A look at whether Minnesota voters would approve a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights and a separate question on whether they would approve a state Equal Rights Amendment. Friday: A look at what issues Minnesotans care about the most, and how those priorities differ in the Twin Cities metro area vs. Greater Minnesota Tuesday, Dec. 7: A look at Minnesotans’ attitudes toward the 2023 legislative session and ratings of Gov. Tim Walz’s job performance Wednesday, Dec. 8: A look at Minnesotans’ attitudes about the economy, to what extent they’ve changed over time and how they compare to national polls on the economy Thursday, Dec. 9: A look at Minnesotans’ attitudes about crime and public safety



MinnPost’s reporters and editors are continuing to pore over the data we received from Embold Research and might have additional insights to share over the coming weeks.

As you read the coverage, feel free to send along any feedback (feedback@minnpost.com), and if the data sparks an idea for an opinion piece, please consider submitting one (submission guidelines here).