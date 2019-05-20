What ‘Econ 101’ arguments misunderstand about taxes

I wince whenever I hear someone invoke “Econ 101” to answer a question about economic policy. What they mean by Econ 101 and what an economist means are usually different, and DJ Tice’s recent column “Econ 101 is politically conducive — suddenly, selectively,” was no exception.
Tice argues that liberals who criticize President Trump’s tariffs as being taxes are hypocrites, at worst, and ignorant, at best. “Progressive America,” as Tice labels them, either selectively ignores or does not understand that Trump’s tariffs are no different than the DFL’s proposed gas tax increase or the MinnesotaCare provider tax. They are all taxes whose burden will ultimately be borne by consumers and workers. Don’t you progressives understand Econ 101?
Econ 101 and Economism
Tice is invoking Econ 101 in a way that James Kwak identified in his book “Economism: Bad Economics and the Rise of Inequality.” According to Kwak, economism is the “invocation of basic economics lessons to explain all social phenomena,” and that’s the game Tice is playing.
Kwak notes that economists understand that, “This elegant model rests on a set of highly unrealistic assumptions,” but “economism ignores these uncooperative facts and assumes the necessary assumptions, reducing all real-world questions to simple models and answering them in the same terms.” Tice can chastise progressives and liberals for either ignoring or not understanding this simple lesson about taxes by invoking economism.
However, economism is not the end of the story, it’s just the beginning.
Why levy taxes?
Governments levy taxes to raise revenue and to change behavior. For example, a gas tax meets both goals by raising funds (which, in Minnesota, must be used for roads and bridges) and reducing the amount of gasoline bought and sold.
Both buyers and sellers of gasoline will bear part of the tax burden, as supply and demand tell us. However, we can’t stop there. We also need to consider how the government uses the revenue raised by the tax.
Many years ago, a colleague told his students the following story about taxation: Governments collect taxes, then they put all that revenue on a barge that floats out into the ocean. The barge then sinks and the resources the government collected go to waste.
If this is what you think happens when a government collects revenue, then the economism story is enough. Taxes are bad, and we should keep them as low as possible because all the government does is throw away what it collects.
However, that is definitely not what the state of Minnesota does with gas tax revenue. The money is used to repair and build transportation infrastructure, which will benefit those who pay the tax. Thus, the tax creates a burden, but it also creates a benefit, and the public policy question is not whether a tax creates a burden but whether the extra burden of the tax is less than the additional benefit generated by new roads and bridges.
We can apply the same reasoning to the Trump Administration’s tariffs. I discussed this in a previous column, but the gist is that the extra benefits of the tariff are small compared to the costs imposed on American businesses and consumers. It is not selective, to use Tice’s word, to oppose tariffs yet favor a provider tax. They generate different costs and benefits, and in this case, progressives argue that tariffs fail the cost-benefit test while the gas tax and provider tax pass it.
Understanding the end of the session
Public policy involves more than a simplistic application of economism. That’s why the end of the current legislative session is so messy. Legislators and the governor implicitly understand that different tax and spending policies create different combinations of costs and benefits. These costs and benefits can’t simply be toted up on supply and demand diagrams but rather must be balanced against other goals such as building roads and funding healthcare.
In other words, policy makers don’t follow economism. They know that we don’t live in a perfectly competitive world.
Comments (3)
The “sinking barge” metaphor is one of the prime fallacies of far-right thought.
Right-wingers talk as if tax money is distributed to politicians and hidden inside their mattresses to be spent for personal use. They speak of tax money as being “removed from the private sector.”
In fact, when governments at all levels collect taxes, they immediately spend them by buying supplies, funding construction projects, meeting current expenses, and paying public employees, among other things.
The right wingers may complain about public employees, but they spend their paychecks in exactly the same way that private sector employees do: they go to the same grocery stores, movie theaters, and shopping malls. They buy their cars from the same dealers as private sector employees and use the same real estate agencies to help them buy their houses. The only exceptions are active duty military personnel, who may do a lot of shopping at the government-owned store on their base.
But even the merchandise at military base stores is procured from the private sector, as are all the supplies and furnishings in government offices and other governmental institutions. Construction projects are carried out by private sector contractors. Local governments don’t build their own firetrucks and police cars; they buy them from the private sector.
The simplistic “private good, public bad” mentality of the self-centered right winger is unrealistic. “I know what to do with my own money better than the government does,” they grumble. So, they’re going to build their own roads, fund their own fire departments, hire private tutors for their children, pay to enter privately owned parks, and probably pay “taxes” in the form of protection money to the types of criminals who spring up in anarchic environments, unless they can hire some bruisers of their own as security guards?
They gripe endlessly about what they imagine to be the cushy life of people who are covered by any part of America’s stingy safety net. I guess they know little about the Victorian era, when there was no safety net, and the alternatives for the poor were literal starvation, wage slavery in a dangerous factory or as a household servant (“Downton Abbey paints an overly rosy picture of the grueling dawn-to-midnight life of a servant, who usually started working at age twelve) or, if unable to work, due to age or disability, being assigned deliberately pointless jobs in the workhouse, or if totally disgusted with these alternatives, crime or prostitution, both of which flourished despite harsh penalties.
Like today’s right wingers, the Victorians believe that poor people were merely lazy, so that any welfare benefits would confirm them in their laziness. (These ideas were often held by people who had servants doing everything for them.) It must have puzzled them that people persisted in being poor.
It is regrettable that these discredited ideas about wealth and poverty have returned.
Bravo, Karen Sandness. Extremely well said! Detractors may well claim your argument is over – simplified, but that’s sort of the point, right?
Thank you, Ms. Sandness. At the moment, I have nothing of value to add to your response – or to Professor Johnson’s overall explanation.