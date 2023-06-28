2023 Minneapolis, St. Paul city elections campaign mail tracker

Mailbox flooded with election mailers? Send them to us!
MinnPost and Minneapolis Voices (Southwest and Downtown) are collecting election mailers — whether they arrive in the mail or in your social media feeds — to better understand how campaigns are framing the major issues at play in the 2023 city elections in Minneapolis and St. Paul. And we’re making them available to everyone, right here.
To send in a mailer or a screenshot of a digital ad, fill out this form or email mailers@minnpost.com.
A few guidelines:
- Print ad? Send us the front and back, please!
- Digital ad? Send us screenshots!
- Cover your address if you don’t want us to have that, but make sure you include the disclaimer that shows the ‘PAID FOR BY…’ line.
- We (MinnPost and/or MinneapolisVoices) may publish photos of the mailer. We won’t publish your address.