Not asking for rights, demanding them: The National Woman’s Party in Minnesota’s more radical approach to suffrage

The National Woman’s Party (NWP) was a suffrage organization that emphasized civil disobedience and direct action in its fight for the right to vote. St. Paul nurse Sarah Colvin established its Minnesota chapter in 1916. Though its forceful approach frustrated some, the NWP lent a transformative sense of urgency and focus to Minnesota’s suffrage movement.

The National Woman’s Party (NWP) was founded in 1916 by Quaker women’s rights activist Alice Paul. After proving too extreme for the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), Paul broke away to create her own group. She modeled its philosophy around the militant tactics of suffragists she met while studying in England, where they were called suffragettes.

In Minnesota, suffrage supporters encountered similar tensions. More traditional suffragists like Clara Ueland, president of the Minnesota Woman Suffrage Association (MWSA), believed that peaceful negotiations with the government were the most sensible way to win the vote. Yet other Minnesotan women were restless with the amendment’s slow climb towards ratification.

One of these women was Sarah Tarleton Colvin, a nurse and community organizer who moved to St. Paul in 1897. Like Alice Paul, Colvin was tired of dawdling. In a 1917 speech to a St. Paul women’s group, Colvin spoke against organizations like the MWSA that she viewed as “superficial and unimaginative.” She called on women to abandon what she saw as the prevailing tactic of the day — gently guiding powerful men to support suffrage — and urged them instead to demand their rights.

Article continues after advertisement

This shared sense of urgency made Colvin and Paul quick friends in 1915, when they first met in Washington, DC. In 1916, the two organized a tour through the western United States to promote the suffrage amendment. The excitement followed Colvin home to Minnesota, where she and Myrtle Cain started a state branch of the NWP. Though its ranks were small and its funds low, the NWP boasted members that Colvin described as enthusiastic, articulate, and remarkably devoted to the movement.

Minnesota’s NWP chapter frequently traveled to Washington, DC, to participate in national protests. The NWP was infamous for its picketing campaigns, which began in 1917. Members were frequently jailed for starting fires, mocking the president, and refusing to cooperate with police. Colvin was arrested twice, once for burning President Woodrow Wilson in effigy. She protested her five-day sentence with a hunger strike. Bertha Moller, the chapter’s secretary, was arrested eleven times during the demonstrations.

NWP members also carried out smaller-scale protests in Minnesota. In 1918, NWP officials announced a boycott of Liberty Bonds. According to Colvin, the party had little interest in giving money to “short-sighted, incompetent men.” Frustrated with the government, they also refused to affiliate themselves with either the Democratic or Republican Party. They continued to do so in the midst of a worsening influenza epidemic, during which calls for civic unity intensified. In 1919, members refrained from buying Christmas presents for their families and instead donated the funds to the suffrage cause.

Despite its drive to win the vote, the NWP’s tactics and priorities often clashed with other Minnesotan suffrage groups. The more conservative MWSA publicly denounced the group’s pickets and criticized its Liberty Bond boycott as a barrier to the war effort. Like other white suffragists in Minnesota and in other states, the leaders of the NWP also largely excluded Black women from their marches and often ignored the extra challenges faced by women of color fighting for their own voting rights.

Despite the rifts and inequalities that pervaded the movement, suffragists enjoyed a victory with the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920. At its annual conference in 1921, the NWP invited major suffrage organizations to celebrate their accomplishments and brainstorm future plans. Colvin was excited to enact meaningful changes with her newly won vote, like addressing income inequality and passing an equal rights bill. Yet she was deflated by the many suffragists who believed their work was over. Soon after returning to Minnesota, she ended her involvement with the NWP.

Although Cain served as national leader of the NWP in 1923 to help advocate for an equal rights amendment, Minnesota’s branch never fully regained the momentum of its suffrage days. Yet many of its members continued to organize for women’s rights and use their vote to create change in their communities. The NWP, which still exists nationally, is remembered as a particularly ambitious and outspoken voice in Minnesota’s suffrage movement.

For more information on this topic, check out the original entry on MNopedia.