Minnesota’s current state capital building is actually its third

On Wabasha Hill, just north of downtown St. Paul, stands Minnesota’s third state capitol building. This active center of state government was built between 1896 and 1905, and was designed by architect Cass Gilbert. Its magnificent architecture, decorative art, and innovative technologies set it apart from every other public building in the state.

The process of building a larger and more fireproof building than the second state capitol started in 1893, when legislators appropriated $2 million for construction and the creation of the Board of State Capitol Commissioners to oversee the project. Due to rising labor costs and materials, and sparing no expense for the interior architectural details and decorative art, they increased that amount two additional times. (The total cost came to nearly $4.5 million when the building opened to the public.)

The board of seven commissioners oversaw every aspect of the work. This included supervising the expenditures, acquiring property, setting building specifications, selecting the architect and general contractor, choosing the type of stone to use on the exterior, and approving the art and artists.

Board members selected Cass Gilbert, a St. Paul architect, to build the new capitol. In addition to creating the overall design, he managed all of the details, selecting the types of stone used, designing furniture for the chambers and public spaces, and working with the artists to determine themes and concepts depicted in the works of art.

Erecting a building of the third capitol’s size and stature was one of the great Minnesota success stories in public architecture and construction. Completed by hundreds of workers, the project was a melding of centuries-old construction techniques with modern building technology. Skilled craftsmen worked alongside steam-powered hoists that lifted stone slabs and iron beams into place. On-site stone carvers used traditional tools but also pneumatic chisels to carve details in the stone. In addition, the building was wired for electricity and had its own power plant.

As innovative as the technology was, it was overshadowed by the grandeur of the spaces. The rotunda’s 142-foot-high soaring dome, with its six-foot wide, ninety-two-light-bulb chandelier, amazed viewers. Workers used stone from Minnesota and other parts of the US, Europe, and Africa in every chamber and public space, including an inlaid north star in the rotunda. Coupled with the architectural elements were works of art from some of America’s most well-known artists. The murals and paintings, which featured allegories and historical events, were intended to promote the virtues of good government and the story of the state’s history, progress, and prosperity at the turn of the twentieth century.

This theme carried over to the iconic gold-leafed quadriga located on the roof above the main entrance. Its official title, “Progress of the State,” represents the state’s prosperity. It was installed in 1906, nearly one year after the capitol opened.

The new building accommodated most of the state government. The state supreme court, both legislative bodies, and all executive offices made the building their new home, along with state agencies, commissions, and the Minnesota Historical Society.

As the state government expanded, space limitations were an ongoing issue. From the 1930s until the 1960s, some of the executive offices and various agencies moved to other buildings built on the capitol complex. Even up to the 1980s, because of space constraints, the ground floor had temporary walls and partitions installed to provide work space for office staff.

Work to restore parts of the capitol to their original appearance began in 1985 with the governor’s reception room. That was followed by the Senate chamber (1988), the House of Representatives’ chamber (1989), the quadriga (1994), the Rathskeller (1999) and the third-floor ceiling (2007).

After a century of use by all three branches of state government and visits by millions of people, repairing the building became a focal point. Between 2013 and 2017, the capitol underwent a comprehensive repair and restoration. Guided by three key principles— historical integrity, life safety, and modern functionality—this undertaking was allocated $310 million from the state legislature to do the necessary work. This included cleaning and replacing deteriorating Georgia marble on the exterior and replacing the roof.

Other work included installing new mechanical and electrical systems, egress staircases, and an elevator. Conservators restored the fine art and repainted the decorative walls and ceilings to match the original 1905 colors and designs. In addition, the removal of office spaces on the third floor and mechanical and storage spaces in the basement opened up new public gathering spaces, meeting rooms, and exhibit areas.

Building Dimensions:

Length: 434 feet, excluding steps

Width: 220 feet, excluding steps

Height of dome from ground: 223 feet

Height of dome interior (rotunda): 142 feet

