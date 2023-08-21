The Rochester Cyclone of Aug. 21, 1883

Before the storm, Rochester was best known as the hub of the wheat market in southeastern Minnesota. It was incorporated as a town in 1858, the same year that Minnesota became a state.

When Rochester residents noticed the strange weather on Aug. 21, 1883 they had no idea how much their city was about to change.

The air that day was heavy. Survivors said it filled humans and animal with a sense of dread. The wind began in fits but soon became a gale. The tornado formed suddenly, but it was so loud that some residents had warning and were able to take cover. Three miles east of Rochester, a Congregational Sunday school moved their picnic indoors. The steeple was snapped off their church, but everyone survived. The Mayo brothers also narrowly survived, ducking into a blacksmith shop when they saw the funnel cloud approaching.

Many others were not so lucky. Exact estimates differ, but most agree that 20 to 30 people were killed by the storm, and another 200 people were injured. Rochester’s mayor, Samuel Whitten, reported that one-third of the city had been laid waste. The tornado caused destruction along a 25 mile path, but the northern side of Rochester was most affected.

Survivors said the scene was indescribable. The north Broadway bridge was torn from its moorings, the prominent Cole Mill was gashed, and nearly every building in north Rochester was destroyed. The earth was strewn with debris, as well as horses, cattle, and fish that had been swept up from the Cascade River. One man was picked up by the storm and set down alive in a cemetery, where all of the headstones had been blown over.

After the storm passed, Mayor Whitten gathered volunteers. They went through the streets with lanterns, announcing that the disaster had overtaken north Rochester and asking people to come to the aid of those most affected.

Whitten also sent a telegraph to Gov. Lucius F. Hubbard. Hubbard was meeting with businessmen when he received the message, and he immediately began raising money for Rochester’s rebuilding. The businessmen contributed $5,000, Minneapolis and St. Paul pledged $5,000 each, and more than $60,000 was raised in total.

Rochester’s most immediate need was medical care for the wounded. The town did not have a hospital, but it was home to several doctors, including Dr. William Worrall (W.W.) Mayo and his sons William and Charles. The night of the storm, injured people were taken to the Mayo office, the Buck Hotel, city hall, and the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis for care.

The next morning, the town decided to centralize medical care and create an emergency hospital. They used lodge rooms of the German Library Association and Romel’s dance hall to care for the wounded.

This makeshift hospital directly inspired Saint Mary’s Hospital. Months after the storm, Mother Mary Alfred proposed a permanent hospital in Rochester, echoing a suggestion by Archbishop John Ireland. She thought the Mayos could be the resident physicians and the Sisters of St. Francis could provide nursing care.

The Mayos thought the town was too small to support an expensive hospital. Mother Alfred was determined, however, and the sisters raised all of the money for it. The hospital was approved in 1887, named St. Mary’s, and built in 1889. The Mayos collaborated with the hospital’s staff for 25 years before constructing their own building on a separate site in 1914. They named it the Mayo Clinic and continued to operate in partnership with St. Mary’s Hospital.

For many decades, Rochester residents who survived the cyclone headed straight for the basement whenever a storm approached. But as long as the Mayo Clinic stands, Rochester will remember their perseverance in the wake of tragedy.

