Well, it’s official. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is running for president.

At a snowy rally on Minneapolis’ Boom Island on Sunday Klobuchar confirmed what many had been speculating about for months: that she would seek the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020.

To paraphrase Klobuchar musical favorite the Talking Heads: How did she get here? Below, a brief timeline of Klobuchar’s political career in Minnesota.