Klobuchar to appear on first night of Miami debate, alongside Warren, Booker, others

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is set to take the stage on the first night of Democratic debates — but not with Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Kamala Harris.

Instead, the two night event will split the candidates into two groups on June 26 and 27, randomly determined by the Democratic National Committee. The schedule for night one, according to the New York Times, is as follows:

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Bill de Blasio, New York mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas

Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

The two-night event is being hosted on by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, and will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami. Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debates.

Both debates will air live and be streamed on the network’s digital services, including NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com , from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m EST.

The second night will feature:

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joe Biden, former vice president

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

Kamala Harris, California senator

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Eric Swalwell, California U.S. representative

Marianne Williamson, self-help author

Andrew Yang, former tech executive

Three candidates who have received attention on the trail did not make it to the first debate stage: Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton; and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam. Candidates could qualify for the debate in two ways: either by earning at least 1 percent support in three DNC-approved polls or having at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states.