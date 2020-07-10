What Antone Melton-Meaux’s primary challenge to Ilhan Omar is all about

Antone Melton-Meaux says he voted for Ilhan Omar in the 2018 general election.
But now, in 2020, Melton-Meaux, a relatively unknown name in DFL politics, is challenging Omar in the DFL primary on August 11 for her Fifth Congressional District seat.
“I was hopeful that she would use her platform to do great work for the district,” Melton-Meaux said of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s first term in Congress. “But what I’ve seen since then is someone that doesn’t show up for votes and someone that doesn’t show up for voters. She has one of the worst voter attendance in the United States House of Representatives missing, in 2019 alone, 40 votes.” (Omar missed 5.7% of votes in 2019, putting her in a tie with five other members for 55th most-absent member of Congress. Omar’s campaign says she missed votes due to personal reasons, including the death of a family member, and that the votes were all procedural, rather than substantive. In 2020 so far, she has missed two votes, according to ProPublica.)
While the two candidates agree on many issues, they have important policy differences, including health care and the environment. But their biggest policy difference is related to an issue outside of the district: Israel.
A national profile
Omar is a formidable candidate. She is a progressive icon nationally and one of the most well known Muslim politicians in the United States.
In 2018, state Rep. Omar was one of three Democrats considered serious contenders to replace now-Attorney General Keith Ellison after he retired from Congress to run for his current job.
In the August primary, Omar ran against former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher and state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray. While Anderson Kelliher ran neck and neck or even bested Omar in some suburbs, she was trounced in Minneapolis, where Omar got more than double Anderson Kelliher’s votes.
Ultimately, Omar earned 48 percent of the votes, compared to 30 percent for Anderson Kelliher and 13 percent for Torres Ray.
In Congress, Omar serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and as whip of the Progressive Caucus, where she is seen as a potential future chair of the caucus. As Rep. Barbara Lee, the former chair of the Progressive Caucus, said last year: “All the big issues that our Democratic Caucus has embraced, that really speak to our work for the people, she’s helped pull together the votes for that.”
Omar is often portrayed by her opponents, including Melton-Meaux, as divisive, but her tenure is more complicated than that: She has frequently been photographed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s side and has co-sponsored a number of bills with other members of the House and Senate, including the Student Debt Cancellation Act of 2019 with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, which would cancel student debt; the CIVIL Act with Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, which would amend the Insurrection Act to curtail violations against the civil liberties; and the MEALS Act, a bill to provide school lunches during the coronavirus pandemic that was included in House Democrats’ Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Melton-Meaux, the runner
Before he was a candidate, and before Melton-Meaux moved to Minnesota, he was a college student at Washington University in St. Louis, where he ran track and met his wife, Genevieve.
Melton-Meaux attended the University of Virginia School of Law, where he went on to receive the Congressional Black Caucus Fellowship, working under Donna Brazile, former chair of the DNC, and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C. There, much of his work there focused on affordable housing and D.C. statehood.
Melton-Meaux went on to work as an attorney for Skadden, Arps, one of the largest law firms in the world, during a time when he says he also volunteered to provide free legal services to federal inmates denied the right to continue their gender transition.
In 2008, when his wife got a job at the University of Minnesota as a professor and practicing surgeon, Melton-Meaux moved to Minnesota. He went on to lead global employment practice at St. Jude Medical, which is where he met a n0w-member of Congress, Rep. Angie Craig, who was then the senior vice president of global human resources for the company.
“Angie and I are friends,” Melton-Meaux said. “We’ve worked together for several years and I have a lot of respect for the work that she’s doing in the Second Congressional District.” While Craig has not endorsed in the race, some ties between the two campaigns exist: Aidan Johnson, the former deputy finance director for Craig’s re-election campaign, now works for Melton-Meaux.
Melton-Meaux has drawn endorsements from around the community, including several with prominent names: Josie Johnson, the famed civil rights leader; Nekima Levy Armstrong, the former Minneapolis NAACP president; and Shep Harris, the mayor of Golden Valley. Melton-Meaux also received the endorsement of Leila Shukri Adan, a previous candidate for the race and the co-founder of Axis Medical Care, a health care center in Minneapolis.
In an opinion piece for the Star Tribune, Armstrong said Melton-Meaux was too humble about his qualifications. “It’s evident that Melton-Meaux has always been deeply invested in the success of the Fifth District and will continue to invest the time, energy and effort that it takes to get things done,” she wrote. “Melton-Meaux’s humility should not get in the way of his stellar qualifications to serve as our representative.”
Andy Luger, the former U.S. attorney for Minnesota and another of Melton-Meaux’s endorsers, said he’s known Melton-Meaux since he first moved to Minnesota.
“I’ve known him and his wife since then and worked closely with him when we practiced law together, and I’ve been a strong admirer of his,” said Luger. “And I believe in his integrity and his ability to unite people, which is very important to me in a candidate.”
Luger said Melton-Meaux’s candidacy is not about any particular label. “Moderate, progressive, conservative: I don’t think that’s it. I think with Antone, it’s thoughtful, it’s listening, it’s looking for ways to bring people together. And you can do that as a progressive, you can do that as a moderate.”
Major supporters
When it comes to endorsements, Omar has the more prominent support, both locally and nationally. She has the endorsement of the Fifth District DFL, the endorsement of her predecessor, Ellison; both the in-state and national teachers unions; major environmental groups like MN350; major immigration advocacy organizations like United We Dream; progressive groups like Justice Democrats; as well as Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
“Ilhan is one of the best organizers we have,” DFL Chair Ken Martin said in an email to supporters early this month. “Last cycle, her team knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors and earned more votes than any new Member of Congress, and all but seven incumbents. This not only put her in office, but also helped get us a Minnesota House Majority.”
One of Melton-Meaux’s bigger criticisms is on Omar’s vote against the The United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement. “It was a bill that was supported by the AFL-CIO progresses at the table, and she was the only member of Congress and the Minnesota delegation, Republican or Democrat, not to support that vote.” Despite Melton-Meaux’s critique, the Minnesota AFL-CIO backs Omar.
Melton-Meaux and Omar have also drawn support from very different donor pools of campaign donors.
With the advantages of being an incumbent with national name recognition, Omar had raised a sizable chunk of change by the end of March, about $3.4 million. She ranks 29th among candidates running for House in the U.S., according to Open Secrets.
Melton-Meaux raised $395,000 through the first quarter of 2020.
His donor list includes 2019 Minneapolis mayoral candidate Tom Hoch, former University of Minnesota presidents Bob Bruininks and Eric Kaler, former U.S. attorney in Minnesota Andrew Luger, Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, as well as former ambassador to Morocco Sam Kaplan and his wife, Sylvia, who often donate to DFL candidates in Minnesota.
Melton-Meaux’s supporters also include prominent Minnesota business people, among them James Hereford, the CEO of Fairview Health Services, and Marilyn Carlson Nelson, the co-CEO of Carlson Holdings.
Melton-Meaux also has the backing of prominent wealthy donors from around the country, including John Gray, a billionaire and the president and COO of the private equity firm Blackstone, and Seth Klarman, a billionaire hedge fund owner who has given millions to the Republican Party.
Ninety-two percent of the roughly $390,000 Melton-Meaux raised from individuals through the first quarter came from donors giving $200 or more, compared to 8 percent from smaller-dollar donors.
Omar’s campaign raised about a third of $3.3 million in donations from individuals who gave $200 or more, while the reminder came from smaller-dollar donors. Her donor list is more national in profile, with money coming in from every state and large hauls from California, New York and other states.
Omar’s list notably includes actors Susan Sarandon, Ben Affleck and Bradley Whitford, and musician Bob Weir, a founding member of the Grateful Dead.
Israel policy
Melton-Meaux has also received financial support from a group not commonly connected with DFL candidates in the reliably liberal Fifth District: At least twice over the last few months, a bipartisan group that includes a number of Trump supporters has come together over Zoom to talk about why Melton-Meaux is their preferred candidate.
The fundraisers have been put on by NORPAC, a nonpartisan group that supports hard-line conservative policies in Israel. The group supported President Trump’s move to remove the United States from the Iran Nuclear Deal and his action to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Melton-Meaux’s supporters include Iris and Shalom Maidenbaum, two prominent Trump supporters from Long Island; and Howard Jonas, a telecommunications executive who has maxed out a contribution to Trump. A number of other Melton-Meaux supporters have been avid financial supporters of Republican Senate candidates like Ted Cruz and major Republican committees like the National Republican Congressional Committee. As of the second fundraising quarter of 2020, NORPAC has bundled $150,000 for Melton-Meaux’s campaign, according to a report from HuffPost.
One of NORPAC’s invitations for a virtual fundraiser reads: “Together, we have the privilege of accomplishing a dual objective. Supporting a deserving candidate, Antone Melton-Meaux, who has communicated a genuine desire to strengthen the US-Israel relationship and bring honor to his country and party while at the same time replacing Rep Ilhan Omar, a highly divisive member of Congress who has proven to be unfairly and repeatedly critical of Israel.”
Omar has said repeatedly that Israel’s current government oppresses Palestinians, posting on Twitter last year that the government violates their “dignity & rights.” In a letter to Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, 12 members of Congress, including Fourth District Rep. Betty McCollum and Omar, said that Israel’s continued annexation of the West Bank “would lay the groundwork for Israel becoming an apartheid state.”
Melton-Meaux would not go that far. Instead, he said that unilateral annexation is inappropriate. “The Palestinians have been searching for a Homeland permanently for a long time. And I have been very clear when I’ve been asked this question that we have to do things the United States and Israel included to not exacerbate difficult circumstances. Like moving ahead with annexation unilaterally, which harms peaceful prospects,” Melton-Meaux said. “It puts stress on the Palestinians. I don’t think that’s a good thing to do, and it minimizes the potential for Palestinians to come back to the negotiating table for a really positive, constructive long term solution.”
In 2012, Omar said, “Israel has hypnotized the world,” which draws on tropes about Jews as hypnotic conspirators. And in 2018, Omar said Israel’s influence is “all about the Benjamins,” a reference to a Puff Daddy song, to communicate Israel’s lobbying power. A large number of Jewish groups condemned Omar’s words for relying on antisemitic tropes. Omar subsequently apologized for both remarks.
Melton-Meaux has criticized Omar several times for not establishing a relationship with the Jewish community in Minnesota. “There needs to be a constructive ongoing dialogue with their member of Congress,” Melton-Meaux said of the Jewish community. “And that simply does not exist right now.”
DFL state Sen. Sandy Pappas, a state legislator from nearby St. Paul who is Jewish, disputed the idea that Omar is universally disconnected from her Jewish constituents: “Israelis are not monolithic. American Jews are not monolithic either in how we view the Middle East,” she said last year. “I feel kind of frustrated that anytime anyone is critical of Israel that they’re put in that antisemitic box.”
Pappas, who has family in Israel, added: “I think she could be a little more cautious in her statements, but that’s not her. She speaks truth to power.”
Jeremy Slevin, Omar’s communications director, criticized Melton-Meaux for accepting the donations from people who also support Trump: “It is shameful that any Democratic candidate for the 5th District would accept funding from Trump [donors] or Republican donors. But it is even more shameful that they would take their policy cues from these donors.”
When asked about the donations, Melton-Meaux responded, “NORPAC is a bipartisan organization, they support Democrats and Republicans. And the reality is on issues of Middle East peace it will take bipartisan efforts. I really believe that the Israelis and the Palestinians want the same thing.”
Policy differences
Besides differing on Israel, Omar and Melton-Meaux take different approaches to a few important Democratic policy priorities.
Omar is a supporter of the Green New Deal, a major proposed package of climate change response legislation, while Melton-Meaux prefers to say the Green New Deal is aspirational. Omar is a proponent of Medicare for All, a proposed single-payer health care system; Melton-Meaux prefers his plan, Primary-Care-for-All, a plan that would increase access to primary care services, to Medicare-for-All, which would institute a more comprehensive change to the U.S. health care system.
Omar is a supporter of the Minneapolis City Council’s efforts to dismantle the police in favor of a new public safety department; Melton-Meaux is close to that position, but instead takes a more reform-based approach: “We’re not going to eliminate the police. They have to exist; certain things that they can do, citizens can’t and shouldn’t do. But we also have to think about how to reimagine this in a way that’s consistent with our values and reflects our constitutional rights.”
In a similar vein, the Intercept reported that in 2015, Melton-Meaux wrote an op-ed for the Star Tribune arguing Black Lives Matter had gone too far when some protesters chanted “Pigs in a blanket/fry ‘em like bacon.” And in 2018, in the midst of the #MeToo movement, Melton-Meaux penned a letter to the Minnesota Bar Association, suggesting corporate confidentiality agreements were important to prevent brand damage that companies would receive from being accused of fostering sexual harassment in the workplace.
Melton-Meaux wrote that the conversation about systemic mistreatment of women in the workplace was “overdue,” but that if employers decide to settle a sexual harassment claim, it may “expose their organization to the likelihood that it will be branded by the public and media as a harasser, the stain of which will be hard to remove.”
Melton-Meaux stands by his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, telling City Pages Wednesday “I’m an African American man, and I’ve had encounters with the police myself over the years,” but that the movement needs to “build coalitions to be successful” and that “you don’t do that by making violent chants toward police officers.”
As for the workplace sexual harassment piece, Melton-Meaux says the position he took in it was due to the needs of his business as a mediator, and that now he does support the banning of nondisclosure agreements in sexual harassment settlements, unless they are requested by the complainant.
Melton-Meaux’s campaign has its own critiques of how Omar has operated in Congress. Several times, he has criticized Omar’s “present” vote on an a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide, saying that such a vote is an insult to the Armenian community in Minnesota. (Omar explained her vote by saying she does not object to condemning the Armenian Genocide but instead took issue with the use of the resolution as a punishment for the Turkish government, which had recently launched a military incursion into northern Syria.)
Melton-Meaux has also criticized Omar for lying about her relationship with Tim Mynett, one of her campaign consultants whom she married during the president’s State of the Union speech, writing in a Star Tribune op-ed: “That doesn’t work for us.” Omar’s campaign denied any legal impropriety in her relationship with Mynett. A conservative legal organization, the National Legal and Policy Center, filed a complaint to the FEC over the matter but the FEC has not taken any action.
Choice in August
Ellison, Omar’s predecessor in Congress, said no one else living knows the job of representing the Fifth District better than he does. And it’s that experience he uses to argue that Omar needs to be sent back to Congress.
“I did the job that she is doing and that others aspire to do for 12 years. I think my opinion on this matter is better informed than any person living, because sadly we lost the great Martin Sabo,” Ellison said.
“There’s no perfect people in Congress,” Ellison said. “By definition of you being human, there are legitimate reasons to say: ‘You ought to do this. You ought to do that. You shouldn’t do this, you shouldn’t do that.’ But I see no reason why she should not be returned right back to Congress where she is now.”
Melton-Meaux, who has spent most of his campaign trying to contrast himself with Omar, said people are ready for someone else. And he said the dysfunction in Congress doesn’t get fixed overnight. “It happens over time through partnerships, coalitions, and pulling in the same direction for the greater good of the people of this district. And that’s what the people are hungry for: They’re tired of the politics of division and distraction, they’re tired of ideological purity tests. They want someone willing to go there, work within the party, create space for collaborations and partnerships, even across the aisle.”
By mid-August, it’ll be clear which one of the two candidates made the better case.
MinnPost data reporter Greta Kaul contributed to this report.
“Luger said Melton-Meaux’s candidacy is not about any particular label. “Moderate, progressive, conservative.'”
You know, I kinda like labels. Imagine going to the supermarket, and all the labels were removed from the cans. How would you know what you’re getting?
I feel the same way about political candidates. I like to know what I’m getting before cast a vote.
Yes, but humans and life are complicated. I want someone who can see that and vote and work with people accordingly. Making statements only goes so far; he sees that compromise is sometimes needed to advance the ball. Otherwise you get caught in a web of conflict and arguments. I want bills passed.
Thanks, Gabe, for an informative article! With absentee voting for the primary already going on, it’s important for us to understand these candidates and the differences between them.
MinnPost readers: VOTE on or before AUGUST 11!
Excellent article-very helpful. I’m all for him but it’s up to my CD 5 friends. Omar’s inexperience has shown through again and again. You don’t learn anything about governing as a one termer in the minority as Omar was. If you can’t be honest about your personal life and if it is a mess so will be your public life and it is. She approaches the congressional position as an activist not as a governor. Mpls can do better.
I’ve received a number of very pricey campaign literature items from Melton-Mieux in recent weeks and that alone gives me pause. Such direct mail costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and I am still recovering from the flood of dollar-pushes from a New York billionaire who thought he could buy his election. Then I notice that the challenger’s supporters seem heavily weighted by corporate and even Republican sponsors. And I don’t see any sign of the DFL incumbents who normally would be keenly interested in the CD 5 contest.
A close read of the Melton-Mieux materials, when contrasted to the warm remarks from Omar’s immediate predecessor who is now the Attorney General of the State of Minnesota, leaves me with the impression that what we voters are confronted with is no more than a career move by an ambitious attorney who has very little significant to say and no really helpful connections to the national democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives. Simply put, too many billionaires involved who know very little and care less about the issues that confront the voters in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District. I have already voted for Omar and I urge my friends and neighbors to do likewise.
Agreed. I’m not interested in voting for someone picked by wealthy Trump supporters.
I’m also not interested in ineffective half-measures on healthcare and the environmental crisis, nor the sanctimonious tone-policing of the BLM movement.
Rep. Omar was not my first choice for Representative (I voted for Torres-Ray in the primary), and I have been intrigued by by Mr. Melton-Meaux’s candidacy. This article (which by the way, is an excellent piece of journalism) has done little to convince me that I should support him. All he seems to be offering is a slick rhetorical style, some lighter versions of Rep. Omar’s policies, and support for Israel. That’s not enough to convince me we need to change.
Railing against the politics of division is pretty much a standard trope for candidates these days, and it can be dismissed as just another overused expression that has come to be devoid of meaning.
I see no reason not to re-elect Omar. As a resident of the 5th District, I have been impressed with her focus on local issues, even as she has become a lightning rod for national attention and abuse.
I find it curious that none of his many TV ads mention the job he is running for. Since I had never heard of him, I assumed he was running for a seat representing WI until I Googled him. Clearly it’s a deliberate omission, but I find it odd.
Thank you for the in-depth article. It filled in a lot of blanks for me.
I am voting for Antone. Omar has done nothing that is tangible that I can see to benefit the MN CD5. She has not once held a town hall meeting in Golden Valley, the community in which I live and she represents.
I’m all for Mr. Melton-Meaux and this article has only reinforced my good opinion of him.
I wanted with all my heart to like Omar, voted for her, and supported her in the beginning. She has not represented her district well, is too often absent from Congress, and has proven to be an ideologue with limited effectiveness. This is about doing her job and attending to the needs of her district. There have been fair questions raised about her integrity with regard to taxes and the mixing of campaign and professional aspects of her life. She herself has made conflicting statements about these issues publicly, muddying her own waters. While I agree politically with many aspects of her approach to Israel, I am bothered by persistent anti-Semitic tropes, inconsistent with progressive and liberal values. Personally, I oppose AIPAC’s position on Israel and support the positions of IfNotNow, which offer a far more progressive Jewish viewpoint. In contrast to AOC — who is substantive, creative, energetic, and shows capacity for growth without sacrificing ideals or principles — Omar is a hollow shell. I’m less concerned with supporters of her or Melton Meaux than about substance of the candidates.
I know my life would be easier if Ilhan Omar weren’t in it. She creates a lot of unnecessary problems.
I go back and forth on Omar. The anti-Semitism was bad, but she seemed contrite and it hasn’t happened in awhile. And I’ll wait for an actual finding of wrongdoing re: paying the guy with whom she had an affair and married. Its been a rough first term, but not everyone hits the ground running.
I’m also not very excited about this guy running against her.
There is plenty of useful information in this article, but I find it a glaring omission that there is no mention at all of Ilhan Omar’s apologies vis-a-vis her admittedly regrettable use of what are indeed, “antisemitic tropes,” in terms of her specific, detailed statements addressing the controversy.
The impression left is only the almost globally vague, factual truth: that she “apologized,” while several examples of the very dubious and historically biased language is cited in the article’s text.
I urge anyone still concerned that Rep. Ilhan Omar is some kind of “anti-Semite” explore he response in depth, as there is no sign of that in anything I have seen.
To the contrary, when I investigated the apologies, and how she handled the controversy, I was very favorably impressed by her acknowledgement that some of the language was poorly chosen. I think her support of Palestinian rights is congruent with her wider commitment to universal human rights, and by no means represents any kind of knee jerk bigotry or unexamined prejudices, whether against the existence of the State of Israel, or against Jews.
She has my support and I consider her a solid representative for our district.
Omar has faced intense and unfair scrutiny of her personal life, but has failed to respond in an honest manner, with non-response being an honorable manner.
Instead she denies any relationship with the guy she pays for marketing communications and marries him a few months later.
Her notoriety, thanks to Trump, has landed her a fundraising windfall and now we see hundreds of thousands of dollars going to her new husband’s firm.
We need to send folks to DC like Al Franken and now Dean Phillips and Angie Craig: keep your head down, work the job, pursue a reputation for honesty and integrity. Melton Meaux deserves the chance to show us that he can do that.
Follow the money, I was wondering about all the junk mail and all the online ads I was seeing for this dude and it seems that some very large and powerful PACs are backing him, 75% of his donations are larger than $2000, 1% of Omar’s are. Not surprisingly many of them are also militant supporters of Israel, but one of the most prominent is NORPAC is a PAC that spends most of its money supporting Republicans. A quick look at their website shows who they really are, Mitch McConnel, John Cornyn, Bill Cassidy are featured prominently on their homepage. That is all I need to know about Antone Melton-Meaux. Any person associated with Mitch McConnell in any way shape or form does not deserve to call themselves a Democrat. His running is nothing more that a hit job on Ilhan Omar. I for one refuse to let someone else tell me who I need representing me, this is one primary I will not miss.
Henk, thanks for your research and comment. While I have already voted for Antone, your words are interesting and useful.
I live in Ilhan Omar’s old neighborhood, Cedar Riverside. I have spoken to many Somalis who share their anger over Omar’s involvement with her campaign manager and current husband when both were married. The feeling that I get for so many of these constituents is that they will not vote for Ms. Omar again for this and other reasons.
Ilhan’s use of campaign finances, which went to her current husband’s business, distresses me.
However, Ilhan Omar brings fresh air to the foreign policy community in her support of the Palestinian community. Under the Likud Party, which former and now deceased Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon left to form a party which would allow friendship with Palestine, we often read of hospital and neighborhoods beset with Israeli missiles exploding and killing children, women, and disabled people — only to have the Palestinian military arm retort with similar measures.
Ilhan Omar’s steadfast and strong support of peace in the region is refreshing. Her enemies lie within the U.S. military-industrial complex which past U.S. President Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower, a Republican, warned against.
Omar’s failure to attend 5.7% of the votes is distressing, regardless of how she couches the reality. Her butting heads with the president on Twitter shows a lack of maturity and common sense which leads me to believe that despite many considerate reasons to vote for her, her mind is made in such a way to create more dust than bars of gold.
I have met with Ilhan’s team in her Minneapolis office for assistance with an issue which was never met with success. This could be because the party we were dealing with was recalcitrant or because the staff did not have effective methods of negotiating.
Despite my fondness for Ilhan Omar, who I have worked with in the DFL, I have voted for Antone Melton-Meaux. Anton is far more educated than Ilhan Omar, is a mediator, attorney and pastor. Like Ilhan Omar, he has his own backstory of having been treated with prejudice as a child and during his time in college or graduate school.
Despite what one writer said at the top of this column, Melton-Meaux has, in fact, labelled himself as a Progressive. His expensive literature may be a poor reflection on his strategy for getting people to vote for him, but I have read his literature and find that they provide a lot of information about Candidate Melton-Meaux.
This has allowed me to say, “I like this man. He is intelligent. He is stable in a marital relationship with a highly educated University of Minnesota surgeon. He is a mediator and attorney — someone with a history of bringing people together and ironing out disagreements; and, as a pastor, he can relate with the spiritual needs of his constituents…many of whom are Muslim, but capable of bridging the divide as a Lutheran.”
One writer said that he believed that this was just another career move on the part of an attorney. Such thinking provides questionable maturity. Every move into politics is a career move for someone who has not been active in the past. Berating a man who sees a need to bring stability to the Congressional community, and because he is an attorney, is sadly cynical and not to my liking.
With regard to the DFL’s endorsement of Ilhan Omar, Ken Martin’s comments are understood: she is a highly effective organizer of campaigns. Ken Martin’s role in the DFL has been as an outstanding fundraiser. The chairman of the Fifth District is a young man who has made mistakes of his own, and should be understood to be a relative newcomer and age peer of Ms. Omar.
This said, I am going with Melton-Meaux’s education and highly crafted skills as a negotiator and attorney who has devoted himself to non-profit work with children and the arts community. He understands the language of law, which is the primary concern of members of Congress. I believe he would make a fine addition to Congress representing the district which I have called home for over forty adult years and as a long-time DFL and DNC volunteer.
After reading and responding to Henk Tobias’ 1:57 p.m. 07/10/2020 reply, I contacted Hennepin County Public Library to get a telephone number for Melton-Meaux’s campaign. I called the number and found that the number did not have a voicemail set-up. I now know that I should be doing more research than depending on campaign literature. Perhaps Ilhan Omar’s youthful transgressions are not so bad, and if Melton-Meaux is propped up by Republicans, this would, if it can be verified, be a great abuse of our citizenry.
Please wait to vote until more information about this candidate comes out. His credentials from the face of it, look great. However, more information is needed to make a good vote. I have learned my lesson.
“The fundraisers have been put on by NORPAC, a nonpartisan group that supports hard-line conservative policies in Israel. The group supported President Trump’s move to remove the United States from the Iran Nuclear Deal and his action to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”
This right here is what makes Antone a rock-hard “no” in my book.
going soft on Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is no way to get elected as a Democrat in Minnesota. Omar’s made some mistakes, but I think she’s on the path to becoming a leader of the party.