METHODOLOGY

Bad debt figures were derived from the IRS 990 tax returns filed electronically by nonprofit hospital organizations. That information was downloaded in data form from the IRS website on May 7, 2019, by Jacob Fenton, an independent consultant, and analyzed by Kaiser Health News. Returns that included Schedule H, which only hospital-owning nonprofits must file, were analyzed.

For each organization identification number, we selected the return with the most recent tax period end date. In case of duplicates such as amended returns, only the return with the most recent end date and the most recent signature filing date was selected. Because there were still a few duplicates, the one with the largest unique return identifier was selected. The most recent tax returns for 2,508 nonprofits were identified.

Organizations must report their bad debt — bills they have given up on collecting — and, separately, estimate the bad debt “that reasonably is attributable to patients who likely would qualify for financial assistance under the hospital’s financial assistance policy … but for whom insufficient information was obtained to determine their eligibility.” Generally, both figures are greater than the actual cost of providing the services: They are the amount the hospital expected to be paid. For our analysis, we calculated the percentage of bad debt that the organization attributed to patients who might qualify for financial assistance.

A handful of bad debt figures were reported as negative numbers. Those were converted to positives. The amounts were not significant enough to substantially affect aggregates or the analysis’s conclusions.