In Japan, plummeting university enrollment forecasts what’s ahead for the U.S.

Japan’s experience portends college closings, falling selectivity and slower economic growth.
By Jon Marcus, Hechinger Report
University Hall, the main lecture building at International Christian University.
Tomohiro Ohsumi for the Hechinger Report

TOKYO — The campus of International Christian University is an oasis of quiet in the final week of the winter term, with a handful of undergraduates studying beneath the newly sprouting plum trees that bloom a few weeks before Japan’s familiar cherry blossoms.

The colors of nature are abundant in this nation in the spring. But after decades of a falling birthrate, it has far too few of another important resource: college students like these.

The number of 18-year-olds here has dropped by nearly half in just three decades, from more than 2 million in 1990 to 1.1 million now. It’s projected to further decline to 880,000 by 2040, according to the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

That’s taken a dramatic toll on colleges and universities, with severe consequences for society and economic growth — a situation now also being faced by the United States, where the number of 18-year-olds has begun to drop in some states and soon will fall nationwide.

Yushi Inaba, a senior associate professor of management at International Christian University in Tokyo who studies the effects of Japan’s declining population. What’s happening in Japan can offer “clues and implications” for U.S. universities and colleges, Inaba says.

What’s happening in Japan can offer “clues and implications” for U.S. policymakers and employers and for universities and colleges already beginning to contend with their own steep drops in enrollment, said Yushi Inaba, a senior associate professor of management at International Christian University, or ICU, who has studied the phenomenon.

The most significant of those implications, based on the Japanese experience: a weakening of economic competitiveness at a time when international rivals such as China are increasing the proportions of their populations with degrees.

“Policymakers and industry leaders are really facing a sense of crisis,” said Akiyoshi Yonezawa, professor and vice-director of the International Strategy Office at Tohoku University in Sendai, who has studied the economic ramifications of the decline in Japan of people of university age.

The onset in the 1990s of “shoushikoureika,” or the aging of Japan’s population, coincided with the start of a recession here that the Japanese call “the lost 30 years.” Now the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, projects that under current demographic trends, the Japanese gross domestic product will continue to decline in each of the next 40 years.

To help drive growth, some Japanese businesses are moving operations abroad and recruiting university-educated foreign workers, another study, by Yonezawa, found.

That’s not only because of the population decline; it’s also a result of Japanese universities significantly lowering their standards to fill seats. Where the average proportion of applicants accepted in 1991 was six in 10, Japanese universities today take more than nine out of 10, the education ministry says.

“It’s easier to enter, easier to graduate,” said Yonezawa. “There are doubts that students really get the necessary skills and knowledge.”

Even with declining selectivity, more than 40 percent of private universities here — there are 603, along with 179 publics — aren’t filling their government-allocated enrollment quotas.