2018 Campaign Finance Dashboard

With an open contest for the governor’s office, two U.S. Senate seats, and up to five U.S. House races considered competitive by national groups, one thing's certain: Minnesota is going to see a lot of campaign fundraising this year. To help make sense of all this, we’re keeping track of two key numbers — amount raised by the candidates and cash on hand. Of course, this is only one part of the campaign spending picture, as political parties, PACs and outside expenditure groups are sure to play a big role in the 2018 election.

Note: Due to differences in federal and state reporting requirements, total amount raised for governor and attorney general is for the calendar years 2017 and 2018, but for U.S. representative and senator candidates is for the 2018 election cycle, which goes from after Election Day 2016 through Election Day 2018.