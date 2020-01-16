How every Minnesota county has voted on refugee resettlement so far

Following an executive order from President Donald Trump that gave local governments the authority to decide whether or not they would accept refugees for resettlement, Minnesota counties have been voting on the issue. Counties have until June 1 to decide on the issue. After that date, counties that haven’t voted will have effectively said "no" to refugee resettlement. (On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump’s order, so its future is uncertain.)

As counties vote, MinnPost is keeping track of which say yes and which say no to refugee resettlement. The data below are collected from news reports, county minutes and the Minnesota Department of Health (which oversees some refugee programs). We’re updating the information as new votes happen — if you are aware of a vote that is not reflected in the table below please send us an email: gkaul@minnpost.com or tnehil@minnpost.com.

This list was last updated on January 16, 2020.