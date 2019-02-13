What we learned from Walz’s decision on Line 3

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday his administration will pursue a legal challenge to a proposed oil pipeline in northern Minnesota. The announcement was the DFLer’s first real foray into the debate over Enbridge’s Line 3, and drew jubilation from pipeline opponents and frustration from the project’s supporters.
The choice represents only a snippet of larger fights ahead as Enbridge continues to work its plans through the legal and regulatory process. Will the lawsuit stop the pipeline? Will protestors launch wide-scale demonstrations like the Dakota Access Pipeline foes at Standing Rock? How far will Republicans in control of the state Senate go to pressure Walz into clearing the way for Line 3? Those questions, and more, will be answered in time, yet Tuesday’s announcement was significant. Here’s what we learned:
Walz picks against the pipeline, but stops short of condemning it
In his statement Tuesday, Walz said the legal challenge will bring “clarity” on whether the Department of Commerce’s concerns that began under Gov. Mark Dayton — that Enbridge hasn’t shown a need for the oil pipeline in Minnesota — are valid. But Walz offered little clarity on his own thoughts about the pipeline.
Yes, he is taking steps to file a legal appeal, but the governor framed the matter as another piece in the regulatory process for Enbridge and a necessary prerequisite for the Calgary-based energy company to obtain what he calls a “social permit.”
Is he leaving the door open to support Line 3 in the future if the lawsuit fails? Or just being careful not to further anger Line 3 backers? The governor has so far ducked questions from the press to explain his decision on the legal challenge.
‘One Minnesota’ might be easier said than done
The governor’s signature campaign motto “One Minnesota” may be an admirable goal, but his decision on the Enbridge lawsuit reveals how difficult it might be to uphold since it means different things to different people.
Within hours of his Line 3 announcement, the GOP was using Walz’s slogan to jab back at the governor. “I think … this was Governor Walz’s first test on what ‘One Minnesota’ means,” said House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, flanked by a pack of other state lawmakers. “And in this example, I think very clearly that Gov. Walz has failed the test.”
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said he’s “always going to be looking for a win-win for the governor,” using another one of Walz’s favorite phrases to needle the governor. “This is a lose-lose.” Republicans have largely been united in support of Line 3, saying it would bring jobs and property taxes to rural Minnesota while replacing an existing pipeline that is aging and corroding.
The governor may be friendlier to environmental advocates than once thought
Walz has been feeling tremendous pressure from environmental advocates and others opposed to the Line 3 project since the day of his inauguration — and even before it. Four people were arrested for tampering with Enbridge pipes last week. And as recently as Monday, protests were being held at the Capitol by people urging the governor to stand against Enbridge.
On Tuesday, opponents of Line 3 celebrated. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the anti-climate change organization MN350 and others delivered a thank-you card to Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at their office in St. Paul.
“For an administration that ran on taking climate change seriously and upholding indigenous sovereignty, continuing the appeal was the only choice that made sense,” said Andy Pearson, MN350’s Midwest Tar Sands Coordinator, in a written statement. “We’re glad that Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan have chosen to let the process play out.”
Comments (5)
Maybe someday we will need the tar sands. The beneficiaries will be people who can no longer run out the clock on sustainable energy, and they might better know the risks.
The MN Republicans don’t seem to care that the companies that benefit from these extraction industries do not directly benefit Minnesotans, nor do they offer any answers to the questions about 1) Enbridge’s track record and current environmental messes, 2) our treaty obligations to the people whose land and waters will affected 3) DO WE NEED THESE PROJECTS?
Northern Minnesota will become more and more valuable for the simple actions of preserving what is there. No other state around us has these assets. We protect what we have for those unborn and those who have never experienced these pristine watersheds.
Governor Walz should help MN bring renewable and sustainable industry jobs to the North Country. He will have the support of everyone except those determined to make him fail, and the out-of-state interests that want to dig. grind. flush. and escalate risk for short term profits.
Well, if anyone’s an expert on “lose-lose”, it’s the Minnesota GOP.
Ditto Richard Owens (2/13 above)! Well said. Thank you. Thank you, also to Governor Walz! Stay strong: our grandchildren, great-grandies, etc. will benefit from your strength.
So he lied to get elected…. imagine that. He was fine with the PUC decision until now. Nothing like an epic waste of taxpayer money to have the govt sue itself.
The other option of transporting oil is of course by rail or truck. Proven to be very unsafe passing though cities and community’s to get to the refinery for processing. Many more trains and trucks will be necessary without the pipeline. Unfortunately our current civilization requires oil to function. Pipelines have proven to be the safest and most economical manner to get the oil to market.