There was only one official reason why the Minnesota Legislature returned to special session Monday: to pass judgment on Gov. Walz’s fourth 30-day extension of the declaration of peacetime emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s all the Minnesota Legislature did.
While not giving up on reaching an agreement on a handful of other issues, House and Senate leaders said they weren’t quite there on a deal yet. Both House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka suggested the two sides keep working and return to St. Paul on July 20.
So the only official action was a Senate debate on a resolution to remove Walz’s emergency declaration. In the end, the vote was 35-31, with just one DFLer, Sen. Kent Eken of Twin Valley, voting with Republicans to pass the resolution. When and if the DFL-controlled House takes up the proposal to overturn the emergency declaration, it will vote it down, however, giving Walz a victory by a score of 1-1. That’s what happened on June 13, the last time the Legislature had to consider the issue. And it is likely what will happen come August 13, should Walz again extend the emergency again.
Yet even if Monday’s result was essentially predetermined by the politics of the Legislature — with the Senate controlled by Republicans who generally oppose the extension and the House by DFLers who generally support it — the Senate debate offered a stark reminder of vast differences between the parties about the pandemic and the government’s response to it.
GOP: Walz’s use of powers ‘dictatorial’
Republican leaders in the Senate have mostly based their opposition to the emergency declaration around constitutional and economic issues. Gazelka said that Minnesota’s emergency powers law was meant for relatively brief emergencies when a governor needs to act quickly and decisively, such as due to a flood or other natural disasters. And while he supported Walz’s use of those powers in March, the East Gull Lake Republican says the state’s improving case numbers show that need has subsided.
“This has been the longest exercise of emergency powers ever in the state of Minnesota,” Gazelka said. “Yes, there is a pandemic but, no, there is no longer an emergency.”
While closing schools and large swaths of the economy was understandable when the virus was still a mystery and when hospitals had to gear up for an expected flood of patients, Gazelka said, the growth rates have been slowed, and hospitals now have increased capacity of beds and supplies.
Gazelka also noted that most of the 1,504 people who have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota are elderly or had pre-existing health conditions and that none have been under the age of 20.
He also highlighted two issues that have taken on prominence, here and nationally: mask mandates and school reopenings. “Giving the governor emergency powers means that he decides whether schools will be open this fall or not — not your local school district, not your school administrators, but the governor,” he said. “But we know we need kids back in the classrooms.”
Later, he added: “We are willing to shut down schools when not one person under 20 has died.”
Deputy majority leader Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, also based much of her opposition to the emergency powers extension on state constitutional grounds, saying that as a co-equal branch of government, the Legislature should have a role in deciding how to respond to the pandemic.
What triggered the session was not the unfinished work of the regular and first special sessions, after all, but the legal requirement that lawmakers have the opportunity to pass judgment on any extensions of emergency powers, she said. “Covid is still very serious,” Benson said. “But emergency powers give the governor’s decisions the force of law without the benefit of public debate, without the benefit of us as Legislators … having a say.”
But while Gazelka and Benson said they consider the pandemic to be a significant issue, other Senate Republicans expressed doubts about the seriousness of the dangers posed by COVID-19 — and the efficacy of the state’s response.
Some senators, for instance, portrayed Walz’s use of powers as dictatorial. “It’s time to restore Minnesota to the Minnesotans and let us be freemen and freewomen,” said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka.
Freedom was a common theme. Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, said he objects to his position being described as a desire to get back to the way things were before the virus. “I can’t recall one person in my district asking me, ‘Senator, help us get back to normal,’” Mathews said. “I do hear many people standing up and asking me, ‘Senator, let’s get back to freedom.’”
Mathews also said 1,504 deaths is “not very many at all,” considering the dire predictions this spring of 40,000-75,000 deaths, depending on whether the state issued shutdown orders or not. “All of the predictions that have been coming along the way are grossly inaccurate. Many of the people I hear from in my district are not happy about hearing this sky-is-falling-type schtick anymore.”
Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, described “an emergence of dictatorial powers coming from the governor’s office” and said it was “time to stop this unintended social experiment that’s taking place with our children.
“What do we think can happen when you take a group to three-to-10 year olds and you surround them with adults who wear masks, you have the TV playing with fear mongering, with all the media people, you separate families and then you tell kids you’re not going to school, you’re not going to see your playmates?” he asked.
Jensen, a medical doctor, compared COVID-19 to the flu and said the recent infections of 20 to 50 years old will help move the country toward herd immunity.
And Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, took issue with the idea that COVID-19 was historic and unprecedented, saying outbreaks of Ebola and SARS were far more serious. “What is historic and unprecedented is the governor’s response to this,” Kiffmeyer said, adding that her constituents “feel like they are being treated as children in a paternalistic society.”
‘When they hear about ‘One Minnesota,’ what they really hear is ‘One Minneapolis for all of Minnesota,’” Kiffmeyer said, while questioning the effectiveness of masks and the usefulness of any future vaccine.
Senate DFLers: Denial is not a strategy
For their part, DFLers have pointed out that governors in 49 of 50 states, both Republican and Democratic, have retained emergency powers. And that Minnesota’s relatively good COVID-19 numbers are evidence of the effectiveness of the response — not a rationale for ending the emergency, which would take away every executive order Walz has signed under his emergency powers, orders that now include: a suspension of bidding rules to allow the state to purchase supplies quickly; an eviction moratorium; the testing consortium with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic; feeding programs for children and seniors; paid leave for those who become sick (or those who care for the sick); and child care for critical workers and other emergency responders.
On Monday, DFLers in the Senate knew that the resolution would pass, but they also knew it would be blocked by the House. Even so, they did try to rebut many if not all of the assertions made by Senate Republicans. “This resolution is akin to sticking your head in the sand,” said Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, who pointed to states in the South and West that have seen huge increases in infections as a result of reopening their economies.
Republicans attack Walz’s emergency powers “as if he’s sitting in his mansion by himself twiddling his thumbs wondering what he’s going to do today,” Isaacson continued. “‘Oh, maybe I’ll close the schools, maybe everyone should wear masks.’ The reality is far different. There are really smart people with kids and families, really smart people in and out of our government who are advising the governor all the time on this issue.”
Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, voted in favor of the Republican resolution on June 13 but voted against on Monday. Her reason: because the Senate has failed to step up and play a stronger role in pandemic response decision-making. That would mean holding hearings on reopening schools and businesses instead of probing the toppling of the Christopher Columbus statue or the state’s response to looting and arson following the homicide of George Floyd, issues that have consumed hours of a joint Senate committee over the last two weeks.
“We do not have this pandemic under control,” she said. “I remember years ago we said hope is not a strategy. Well, neither is denial.” And she said he refused to let her five-year-old son be a political pawn in the partisan debate over schools.
“Let’s stop politicizing and weaponizing a pandemic,” she said.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said emergency powers are meant to give the government the authority to act quickly, citing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who reversed his reopening of bars and issue a mask mandate in 72 hours in the midst of a surge of cases that required the Houston Chronicle to publish a special 42-page section of obituaries.
“We need to be nimble. We need the executive to be ready to act,” Frenz said. “No disrespect to our Legislature, but it’s not the speediest device ever created.”
The constant question when it comes to the refuse pile that has become the Republican Party isw “are you really that stupid?” The bar just keeps getting lower and the answer is always a discouraging “yes.” If you ar delusional enough to imagine that Fox is the only valid news source in the country, you will never be of any use to this nation. You might as well be listening to Rossiya 1 and Rossiya K, since Putin has about the same concern for the safety of the American people as does Fox and that ilk.
The argument that no student under age 20 has dies (according to Sen. Gazelka) makes perfect sense as long as you assume that they aren’t transmitting covid-19 to the larger community and that there aren’t teachers and other staff at risk. What bothers me most is that those arguing most adamantly for opening the schools are (as Sen. Franzen said) in denial. What I haven’t seen is “We need to open schools in the fall and: 1) here are the conditions that are necessary to do that, 2) here are the specific steps we take to do that safely and 3) here are the factors that we will use to gauge it’s ongoing safety and effectiveness.
As to the broader question of emergency powers, I would think the exponential increase in cases in Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Arizona would make the need for a rapid response a no-brainer.
I agree with your comment, but we should mention the fact COVID 19 has killed a lot people younger than 20, so as usual, Gazelka is simply wrong… again.
Republicans decided to waste time on a totally pointless argument, as they knew the outcome going into it. It is all election year politics. They should be embarrassed to cash their per diems.
Identify one policy idea Rrpublicanshave suggested to fight the pandemic? How about one policy idea that helps small business? One idea that promotes policing without racial profiling or excessive force? One idea to promote affordable housing, equal educational opportunities, living wages, or really anything?
What they want is the freedom to finger point and block progress on important issues like the bonding bill. The freedom to be lazy and indifferent People can do that without government help.
What happens in other states isn’t relevant in MN. If 48 other Governors jumped off a bridge would the DFL expect Walz to follow? The emergency has passed. There is no reason to continue the emergency powers. The legislature can work with Walz if something needs to be done. The whole point according to Walz was to delay the surge/bend the curve. That was done long ago.
Funny Bob.
” The Bickersons” provide their own best reasons to let Gov. Walz continue the very good job that he has been doing.
The ignorance and denial from so many makes me think that we’ll probably see numbers continue ticking upward as cases up in ” Lake Country ” spread out from the indiscriminate and unknowing.
I would very much appreciate release of the numbers of new cases by county. That may be being done now but if so not in a recognizable format.
So Gazelka and his cohorts in the Senate say the hospitals are well supplied with PPE. Yet my son, a critical care nurse in St. Paul who deals with Covid patients is supposed to use his N95 mask 10 times! And when his supervisor suggested he get a Covid test, his hospital refused his request because their supplies are too limited…he must exhibit symptoms before he can get tested.
And it gets worse: His wife, an OB/GYN recently gave an examination to a patient who notified her immediately afterward that the latter’s husband had tested Covid positive. And when the patient was tested, she too tested positive. So the doc asked to be tested and was told the same thing: Testing supplies are too limited so you cannot be tested unless you exhibit symptoms. So she and my son continue to see patients, even though they both could be infected and carriers.
But Gazelka and the Republicans says there are plenty of PPE’s and supplies. Obviously, they are either ill-informed or lying.
Not difficult to see the inane repub response when despite this pandemic, with many of them older, refusing to wear masks. I don’t believe repubs care about us…not even a smidgen.
Well, Trump can grab all the power he wants and Republican’s have no complaints, but that kind of hypocrisy has long since been a standard feature of their mentality.
The problem with this scenario is that Republicans prefer the Florida/Texas model to ours… and that’s irrational and ignorant… which is also a standard feature…
Let me get this straight. One political party says the governor is dictatorial, even though the things he is dictating have kept Minnesota much healthier than too many other states. That same party does not want to wear masks in spite of the headlines out of Florida and Arizona whose governors did NOT take our governor’s approach in responding to the virus, and they are now paying the price. That same party wants to open schools where lots of people breathe the same air in the same closed space, though they haven’t offered a healthy way to do it, possibly because there isn’t one. And that’s the party that wants to take the powers away from a governor who listens to science. So, implicitly, they want to have the power to say we don’t need to social distance or wear masks or do any of that other nonsense our friends in Arizona don’t have to do. And THOSE folks down there have lots of freedom, right?
I’m trying to fit this puzzle together but the pieces just don’t fit. Help me, someone. What am I missing?
Another job of putting the next election ahead of public safety or public concerns. It’s so funny that the GOP has absolutely no compunction to limit women’s rights, safety of Black people in the streets of the Twin Cities, or the right to vote which is guaranteed in the constitution. They say those are necessary protections against “someone” or “something”.
The governor exercising sane judgment when they are not capable of it is not despotic behavior, it is called adult behavior. And when the GOP can start acting that way, we can start listening.
The picture of Daudt lounging with no mask in the chambers is a great sign of his stupidity and arrogance, which seems to be his MO. No concern for anyone else, just his overweening arrogance and complete lack of concern for anyone who might disagree with him.