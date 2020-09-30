The 26 Minnesota legislative races to watch in 2020

With all 201 seats in the Minnesota House and Senate on the ballot this year — and with upcoming redistricting making control of the Legislature even more important — the campaign to control the state Legislature should be dominating the 2020 election.

It’s not, however, and for one reason: Donald Trump.

As much as the parties would like the election to be about local candidates and local issues, many are drafting in the wake of the presidential election. When asked at the kickoff of the House DFL campaign how “Trumpy” she thought the races would be, House Speaker Melissa Hortman replied: “We are hoping 2020 is just as Trumpy an election as 2018 was for our team.”

The reference was to the election that allowed Hortman’s DFL to sweep the suburbs and reverse a large GOP majority, handing her control of the House by winning 75 of the chamber's 134 seats. This year, Hortman’s job is to defend what the DFL calls their majority makers: those first-year lawmakers who won in 2018, many in close elections. Most of the battlegrounds are in DFL-held seats.

Polling does not indicate that the president is any more popular in the suburbs this year, especially among women, but Republicans are hoping that voters will distinguish between Trump and local candidates. The GOP now holds a 35-32 advantage in the state Senate, and their strength is in districts outside the Twin Cities that they swept in the 2016 election, illustrated by the fact that five seats that shifted to the GOP in that election aren't even considered contested this year: the 1st, 2nd, 17th, 21st and 24th. A sixth, the 20th, is only marginally competitive this year.

The GOP hopes to continue that regional transformation by targeting the few remaining DFL seats in northern Minnesota. In turn, the DFL will look at GOP seats in the suburbs and larger cities in Greater Minnesota, such as Rochester and St. Cloud, that are either shifting or have recently been swing districts.

The DFL is guaranteed a seat at the redistricting table with Gov. Tim Walz. And the GOP chances of retaking the House are small, given the tenor of the suburbs and the size of the DFL majority. For the GOP to be able to block a DFL-only redistricting plan in the coming years, it needs to hold the Senate. That makes the Senate races where the action, and the money, will be.

To make some sense of all this, MinnPost looked at the fundamentals of the districts along with data from the parties, interest groups and political caucuses to arrive at a batch of races that could determine control of the House and Senate and offer insight into the 2020 election.

In the end, we broke the list into the following four categories: