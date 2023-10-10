Tickets available for MinnPost Social: Minneapolis and St. Paul city elections uncovered

Local elections don’t have to be spooky. MinnPost Twin Cities reporter Kyle Stokes is helping to demystify the issues being debated in Minneapolis and St. Paul’s city council elections this year including rent control, public safety, snow maintenance on sidewalks, encampments and trash collection.

Kyle will be explaining the issues and their complexities to our readers at the next MinnPost Social. He’ll share his observations and will ask two outgoing city council members — Andrew Johnson in Minneapolis and Amy Brendmoen in St. Paul — to reflect on their time serving in office. The event is on Monday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company in northeast Minneapolis. Costumes are welcome!

This lively session in which MinnPost journalists share insights with audience members in a casual atmosphere is part of our MinnPost Social event series, presented by Darla Kashian — RBC Wealth Management and Great River Energy.

Ticket pre-sale for MinnPost members begins Oct. 11. MinnPost members may claim up to two free tickets while they’re available. Current members, the promotional code was emailed out on Oct. 11. (Contact us at members@minnpost.com if you need the code.)

Article continues after advertisement

If tickets remain, they will be available to the public on Oct. 13 for $10 each. There is no virtual option for this event.