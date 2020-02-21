‘When Home Won’t Let You Stay’ opens at Mia; Balanchine’s ‘Jewels’ at Northrop

From a distance, Mia’s neoclassical columns are looking very festive. All six have been wrapped from bottom to top with squares of orange, purple and blue.

Come closer and you see they’re life jackets.

The pillars are a work of installation art by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei called “Safe Passage.” The life jackets were discarded on the beaches of Lesbos, a Greek island, by refugees making the perilous sea journey from Turkey to Greece. There are 2,400 life jackets on Mia’s pillars, for 2,400 people who paid too much for them, strapped them on and climbed into overcrowded boats.

Inside Mia, “Doryphoros,” the classical Greek perfect man, is absent from his usual perch in the Rotunda. The center of the marble plinth where he stands is a jagged hole. Suspended from the ceiling above is a giant metal drum. It’s beating slowly from within, a sound so leviathan-like it reverberates through the museum. The niches in the Rotunda walls are bare, and the frames that once held labels are empty.



Called “Let Us Pray for the Water Between Us,” this is a work of installation and conceptual art. Created by Cristóbal Martínez and Kade L. Twist, aka the arts collective Postcommodity, it comments on the need to protect and preserve our shared sources of water. The booming song honors the Dakota and other indigenous people. The drum and the otherwise empty Rotunda challenge the historical canon of Western art and Mia’s colonial foundations in one fell swoop.

Mia is the first U.S. museum to present “Safe Passage,” which has previously been seen in Germany, Japan and Chile. “Let Us Pray” was commissioned by Mia. Both are here because Gabriel Ritter, Mia’s contemporary art curator, wanted to bring an exhibition called “When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Art and Migration” to Mia, but he also wanted to broaden it and seat it within our community.

Ritter added a third installation, “Living Room,” a space created by Twin Cities-based art collective CarryOn Homes where people can meet, connect, reflect, hang out on handmade pillows and share their stories. He added interviews with people from our community, available as audio recordings on your phone.

Organized by the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, “When Home Won’t Let You Stay,” which opens Sunday (Feb. 23) in the Target Gallery, is a harrowing response to today’s most urgent humanitarian crisis: the migration, immigration and forced displacement of millions of people because their homes are no longer safe, or no longer there. Its name comes from a poem by Somali-British poet Warsan Shire that begins, “No one leaves home unless/home is the mouth of a shark.”

The exhibition includes more than 40 works by 21 artists from across the globe. “Exodus II” is a pair of suitcases linked by human hair. “Temporary Storage: The Belongings of Juan Manuel Montes” is a large, roped-together bundle. In it are shirts and ties, a soccer ball, a tennis racket, a computer, a quilt. Montes was the first DACA recipient to be deported under Donald Trump’s administration. His image is reflected in a mirror buried within.

“La Mer Morte (The Dead Sea)” is many pieces of blue clothing on a floor, symbolizing bodies washed ashore. “The Crossing” is an 11-channel video installation with stories of LGBTQI+ refugees now living in the Netherlands. “Angel Exterminador/Exterminating Angel” is a gong-like instrument made from a section of the Mexico-United States barrier.

There are photographs of objects discarded by refugees, and thousands of refugees’ faces, and a child of a Bosnian asylum seeker who grows from girl to woman in front of the camera.

“When Home Won’t Let You Stay” must have been tough to live with and install. “It was,” Ritter said. “For me, this is a very personal show. My grandparents and my father were refugees to this country in 1949. They left from Germany. The family was eradicated by the Holocaust. So yeah, it’s really hard, and a very emotional story to tell.

“But I think this is what museums stand for, to have these difficult conversations and share this multiplicity of identities. We are a country of immigrants, but what does it mean to unpack these experiences? What does it mean to show not just the artistic side, but also the personal stories? That’s why it was so important to include what we’re calling the community voices.”

You can see “Safe Passage” and “Let Us Pray for the Water Between Us” for free. Both are outside the Target Gallery. “When Home Won’t Let You Stay” is ticketed ($20/16/free) but not timed. Mia will let you leave and reenter. If you want, you can take a break and look at something cheerful, then come back. Opens Feb. 23 (Sunday), closes May 24.

