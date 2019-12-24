2019 Minnesota news, by the numbers

Here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, 2019 brought us sports disappointment, the ubiquitous face of Kris Lindahl and more reports of Uptown’s death (not greatly exaggerated).
But that’s not all. Here’s the good and the bad of 2019 summed up in numbers. Feel free to use these data points as conversation starters to to steer the discussion away from awkward territory (or make the table talk more uncomfortable) at your family holiday celebration this week.
Minimum number of people sickened by a Lake Minnetonka mystery pathogen around the Fourth of July last summer: 172
St. Paul murder rate per 100,000 residents as of earlier this month: 9.6
Last year St. Paul’s murder rate was this high: 1994
Minneapolis’ rate: 10.5
Average earnings, in cents, Minnesota women make for every dollar men make: 73
Number of Iowa’s 99 counties Amy Klobuchar has visited in her presidential bid to date: 96
Net number of people Minnesota gained in population from other states in the most recent year of Census data available: 6,796
Number of new taprooms that opened in Minnesota in 2019: 12
People of color or indigenous people serving in the Minnesota Legislature: 21
Proportion of legislators who fit that description: 10.4 percent
Proportion of Minnesotans who do: 20.5 percent
Share of St. Paul voters choosing to keep city-organized trash collection in November: 63 percent
Annual amount Minnetonka Public Schools agreed to pay an undisclosed company to monitor “threats shared publicly” for three years: $23,500
Minimum number of Twitter followers Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gained in a few days after feuding with President Donald Trump over rally security bills in October: 36,000
Loons counted by volunteers in the most recent available report from the Minnesota Loon Count Program: 1,637
Number of bills vetoed by Gov. Tim Walz in his first Legislative session: 0
Number vetoed by his predecessor, Mark Dayton, in his first session: 23
Average attendance at St. Paul Saints games, per the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball: 8,061
Seats in CHS Field: 7,210
Amount, in degrees Fahrenheit, average temperatures have risen in Kittson and Roseau counties since 1895: 4.3
Power outages caused in Minnesota by squirrels, as tracked by CyberSquirrel1: 18
Share of men who bike to work in the Twin Cities: 1.2 percent
Of women: 0.6 percent
Portion of Minneapolis households that rent: 53 percent
Median net farm income in Minnesota: $26,000
Share of Minnesota dairy farms that closed in the last year: 10.2 percent
