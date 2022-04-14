Who’s running for the Minnesota Legislature in 2022

All 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are up for election this year — in brand-new districts, thanks to redistricting. MinnPost is keeping track of all the candidates who have declared, and you can use the tool below to view or search for candidates, or filter them by party, district or region. The story will be updated throughout the year as candidates join or drop out of races.

Know about a candidate who’s running that you don’t see listed here? Let us know by emailing whosrunning@minnpost.com.