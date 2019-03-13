An illustrated guide to the signs of Minnesota spring

The snow is melting. The birds are chirping. Minnesotans are wearing shorts (yeah, yeah, some of them never stopped). It must be spring, right?

If you’re as antsy as us about spring, though, you want to know about the real deal: When are the geese coming back? When will the lilacs bloom?

The Minnesota Phenology Network has a better idea of these things than most. They’re a group of naturalists who record the timing of seasonal flora and fauna events across the state of Minnesota. The group formed in 2010 and compiles observations from independent phenologists, with some records going back to the 1940s.

MinnPost analyzed the network’s dataset to find the average dates of a selection of signs of spring in Minnesota. Because the date things happen in a given year can vary wildly based on location, we’ve limited our analysis to observations in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area and to phenomena that have three or more recorded observations over time.

All illustrations by Greta Kaul.