On Michele Bachmann and her view of Trump’s godliness

Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, speaking recently on a radio show called “Understanding the Times,” said, referring to the current incumbent in the White House:

“He is highly biblical and I would say to your listeners [that] we will, in all likelihood, never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime.”

Bachmann, whom I covered often during her extremely godly and biblical political career (except when she was yelling at and threatening a young Republican woman who was insufficiently supportive), knows the Bible much better than I do. But I did wonder, when I read that quote, what her position was on the current status of the seventh commandment, which frowns on adultery. (In biblical times, the punishment was death.)

Here’s Right Wing Watch, which wrote a more thorough piece on Bachmann’s discussion of President Trump’s biblical godliness, and if you go there, you can listen to it.

I got nostalgic for the days when I covered Bachmann, for the Strib when she was in Congress and for MinnPost when she ran for president. So

I dug up this column,

from her brief but glorious candidacy for the presidency, where she gave a mostly secular talk to a mostly secular but far-right audience, and then strangely, told the Old Testament story about Jonathan (son of King Saul, best friend of future King David, who, with the help of only his unnamed “armor bearer,” defeated an entire Philistine army).

It didn’t go over well with the Philistine voters, and Bachmann ended up dropping out of the presidential race right after the Iowa caucuses, where she finished sixth out of seven contenders (even though she was from neighboring Minnesota and was an Iowa native).