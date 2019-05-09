Klobuchar was totally on her game during the Fox News town hall

Minnesota’s senior senator, Amy Klobuchar did an hour-long town-hall-style show on Fox News yesterday. Today’s morning Glean led with a reference to it, so I’ll just provide a link for those who want to watch it for themselves and make just a couple of comments.

After her snow-challenged announcement event, national coverage of Klobuchar’s campaign has been somewhat derailed by the mean-boss stuff. Make of that what you will.

In yesterday’s forum, she was totally on her game: likable, logical, factual, unflappable, substantive. I encourage you to watch it. If you believe that the Democrats need a relatively moderate liberal to compete for middle-of-the-road voters, Klobuchar would definitely qualify. Whether the party’s left- and center-wings can work out that issue, and whether Joe Biden is the chief contender for that role is a matter to be determined by future events.

The fact that it was on Fox is slightly interesting. Fox’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum played it absolutely straight. Baier likes to argue that Fox’s right-wing slant (if “slant” is a strong enough term) in its opinion shows is separate from its straight news team, and he did much to support his cause yesterday.

I looked up the latest (dated May 3) Washington Post “ Power Pundit Ranking ” of the Democratic field. To my slight surprise, they still have Klobuchar ranked sixth. Biden is on top. The next four are all from the battle for the party’s leftier wing (Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, although I suppose you could argue about my classification of some of them). I suppose one could surmise that if Biden stumbles, Klobuchar could get a very serious look from Democrats who are worried about the electability of a lefty. The Post ranking is here (and I should repeat here my preachments against taking any such rankings too seriously nine months before the Iowa caucuses).

As you might expect, the Fox news program didn’t push her, as others might, on why she isn’t as far left as some of the others.

Anyway, this link will get you video of the full video Fox-Klobuchar town hall, in three chewable chunks.