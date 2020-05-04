Daunting poll results for Team Trump: Voters say they dislike Biden less than they dislike Trump

For many voters this fall — enough to potentially decide the race, according to all recent polling — the question will apparently be: Which presidential candidate whom you dislike do you dislike less?
As you probably know, more Americans disapprove of Donald Trump than approve of him, and that’s been true pretty much every day since he glided down the magic escalator in Trump Tower or since he bragged at the Republican Convention, “I alone can fix it.”
I will lay you 10-1 odds that on Election Day this November, Trump will have an upside down approval number, and you would be a sucker to take that bet.
Both ‘under water’
But guess who else has an upside down approval rating? Joe Biden. His approval numbers are better than Trump’s, but still “under water.”
The median American voter is in a foul mood toward politicians and has been for some time.
That’s sad. But it’s based on the fact that both Trump and Biden have not only approval numbers below 50 percent, but disapproval numbers that are higher than their approval numbers. Again, that’s sad. And it didn’t used to be like this. When I was a kid, my liberal parents voted enthusiastically for Adlai Stevenson, but they still Liked Ike.
Still, once we get over being sad at the high and rising level of sourness, it leads to the conclusion that this race will, in some real sense (like the previous one), be decided by the question: Whom-do-you-dislike-less?
And, based on recent polling, that’s currently a huge factor in Joe Biden’s favor.
I borrow this analysis from a recent segment by MSNBC’s political number cruncher Steve Kornacki.
(I should repeat, as usual, that no current polling can really tell us what will happen in November. It’s a snapshot of the moment it was taken, and (also as usual) a blurry snapshot considering that every poll includes a significant margin for error. But in this case, the margin isn’t nearly big enough to cover the gap.
Polling in 2016
In the MSNBC segment (which I’ll link to below), Kornacki goes over the facts from 2016 versus the current polling, according to which, on Election Day 2016:
In NBC exit polling, voters who had an unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump outnumbered those with a favorable view by a very impressive 60-38 percent margin. But the majority also had an unfavorable impression of Hillary Clinton — by a smaller but quite significant 54-44 percent. You could assume that, even if Clinton were under water, she should have won because she was under less water than Trump — and bear in mind she did get the most votes overall.
But it also means that a fairly huge number of voters told pollsters they didn’t like either of the major party nominees. And those who said they didn’t like either major party nominee voted this way:
For Trump: 47 percent.
For Clinton: 30 percent.
For a third-party candidate or for no one: the remaining 23 percent.
Of the total electorate (not just the ones who didn’t like either major party nominee) 94 percent of all voters voted for either Trump or Clinton.
But here’s the key: Of the large, unprecedented, 18 percent portion of voters who disliked both major party nominees but held their nose and voted for the one they disliked less, they broke for Trump by a 17 percentage point margin.
And, Kornacki said, this disliked-both-but-voted-for-Trump portion was even bigger in the three key swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — that won him the electoral votes he needed.
Recent NBC polling
Now flash forward to the most recent NBC polling. Sadly, we find that (as of the time of this recent NBC poll) neither of the major party nominees has a favorable approval rating. But Biden’s negative gap is a more manageable 44 percent approval/54 percent disapproval, 10 points “under water” compared to Trump’s 38 approval/60 percent disapproval, a staggering 22 points under water, which is also much worse than his ratings when he faced Clinton.
But here’s the clincher, and forgive me for taking so long to get to it: The poll on which Kornacki based his segment found that:
When that large segment of the sample who said they had an unfavorable opinion of both Trump and Biden were asked for whom they would vote, they broke for Biden by 60-10 percent, with the rest either saying they would vote for a third-party candidate, wouldn’t vote for anyone for president, or didn’t know.
I wish I were more excited about Biden. I’m sad that our system has produced a choice of two candidates for whom so many can’t feel enthusiastic about voting for either. I assume Team Trump, which has no way to drive up Trump’s favorable, will go all out to drive up Biden’s unfavorable. And a complicated poll question six months before the election isn’t the slightest bit bankable.
But if I were Trump or his managers, I would find that last fact about the poll result – the fact that voters who don’t like either Trump or Biden dislike Biden less — very daunting.
Put me in the category that isn’t excited about Biden, but will enthusiastically vote for him over Trump. Whereas in 2016, it was much more of a held my nose to vote for Clinton. I.e. like Biden OK, don’t really care of Clinton, but actively loathe Donald Trump.
Bernie was ready, Democrats were not. They still would like to dabble in neoliberalism.
Biden might win because he’s neither a socialist nor a sociopath.
Medicare for all. Healthcare is a human right. If you work 40 hours a week you should be paid enough to support yourself. If you are laid off you shouldn’t lose your healthcare.
The government needs to work for all of us, not just those who own the best lobbyists.
Who can argue the facts in our faces.
How about the dangers that Biden seems to be carrying and the threat to himself? Say what you will about Trump – but why is Trump always the focus? Is it because the Dem establishment is putting up another seriously flawed candidate like Hilary and the same, tired platform? That’s not to mention that the DNC again cheated their primary.
“Say what you will about Trump – but why is Trump always the focus?”
Trump is the current President. When a President runs for re-election, the contest is as much a referendum on his performance in office as it is deciding which of the two candidates the electorate prefers.
This is true no matter who the Democratic nominee is.
“seriously flawed candidate” vs Trump, Totally flawed! The man does not have one positive virtue. Commodus was more virtuous.
Trump is always the focus because he’s the incumbent. The fundamental question is whether the incumbent deserves another term.
Or, to flip it around; do WE deserve another term of Trump? I’d like to think we’ve served our penance, learned our lessons, and are ready to move on.
I can get aboard the “Any Functioning Adult” bandwagon.
Yep, and Hillary was a 97% shoe in to be President in 2016….. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
Trump has been fooling you 100% and you don’t seem too ashamed!
Trump had one big advantage in 2016: he didn’t have a record, he was a blank slate, as a politician. The slate is no longer blank; he has a record on which to run. Goals met, or not, as the case may be.
I’d say his 2016 candidacy bears remarkable similarity to Ventura’s, actually. He was a form of protest against the status quo. Now, Trump IS the status quo.
“… fool me twice shame on me.” Oh, the irony.
I think you meant to say:
“There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”
Our recent past Republican Presidents sure have a way with words…
But Trump has made him look a lot better.
Biden has definitely benefited from his isolation. His only public interviews since the nationwide lock down have occurred on MSNBC, and none of them went particularly well.
Like a lot of people, I don’t dislike Joe personally, but when his campaign starts again in earnest, Joe is going to have to answer questions about a few potentially really harmful accusations. In addition to that, he’s going to have to prove he can string a couple sentences together and not forget what he was talking about, or challenge members of his audience to step out into the ally with him.
Finally, I wonder if anyone in the Democratic party really believes Joe can withstand debates with Trump. Say what you will about Trump’s clumsy speaking style (and there’s plenty to say), his trolling effectively destroyed all of his GOP rivals during debates, and Hillary as well.
For myself, I can see Joe losing his composure pretty quickly.
Actually, Trump’s GOP rivals were pretty pathetic — I don’t think that any of them had much in the way of oratorical chops. And certainly Hillary was not the political pro in the family.
Biden has thirty years of experience in the Senate debating society, and four years watching Trump. I’m sure that his people will hire an actor to do a good Trump impersonation for Biden to practice against.
After four years Trump is pretty predictable.
It’s a potential repeat of the 2016 election scenario – candidates with negative approval ratings on both sides. Another “lesser of the evils” choice for voters.
Ours is a nation with a moderate majority (independents and moderates who identify with each party because those are their only choices). Historically, it has been described as slightly right of center (and remains so, according to a recent Gallup poll).
Yet the two major parties have moved progressively further left and right. When will the disenfranchised majority wake up to the fact a two-party system no longer fits the mood of the nation?
Personally, I’ll have to “waste” a vote again this year, supporting neither eventual “winner”.
“Candidate ‘x’ disgusts me less than candidate ‘y'” is a sad commentary on the state of the Republic. Nonetheless, I’m inclined toward Brian Simon – we’ve served our penance, and have been punished enough. Biden was not my first choice, and is hardly a perfect candidate, but I’ll happily vote for him over the thug currently taking up space in the Oval Office.
Meanwhile, I wonder where Joe Smith got his 97% figure from…?
Trump University research division.
It is time to vote for a third party candidate. Don’t just not vote. Show up and show your discontent. A vote for a third party candidate would show the major parties that they need to field better candidates. If enough people do so, it will be noted. Some argue that voting for a third party is like throwing away your vote but at least you are making your displeasure known. Don’t vote and you truly are irrelevant.
If you want to make your displeasure known write a letter to the editor. After all, no one knows how you really voted.
A third party vote is a half vote for Trump.
Personally, I think the worst (verified) thing one can say about Biden is that he’s not very exciting. And after 3-1/2 years of excitement, I’m just fine with some boring. In fact, I welcome it…