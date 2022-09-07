Matt Birk attacks Michael Brodkorb on Twitter after poll result

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday night showed GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen trailing Gov. Tim Walz by 18 points.

Reaction to that result caused a bit of a dust-up on Twitter after Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, tweeted a personal attack against GOP political commentator Michael Brodkorb.

Brodkorb has been a critic of Jensen’s candidacy and his prospects for beating Walz in November throughout the campaign. On Tuesday, Brodkorb reiterated his criticisms of the ticket following the release of the poll.

Article continues after advertisement

“Michael- never heard of you so I looked you up. Google says your expertise is in adulterous affairs and driving while drunk- nothing about politics. Might want to sit this one out bud,” Birk tweeted. (Brodkorb left his staff job at the Minnesota Senate in 2011 after having an affair with his boss. After an alcohol-related car crash in 2013, he has campaigned against drunken driving.)

Brodkorb fired back:

Matt, you know we’ve met more than once through Catholic school athletic events. Your personal attacks on me tonight show everyone why you’re losing the election and why you’re unfit for office. #mngov https://t.co/PoIMLQZ9CV — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) September 7, 2022



The Associated Press reports Target is getting rid of a mandatory retirement age of 65 for its CEO — and is keeping Chief Executive Brian Cornell around for three more years.

MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports that a judge has denied the Traverse County attorney’s attempt to intervene in Doe v. Minnesota, the case which earlier this summer struck down many of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions.

MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports that once again, residents of drought-stricken western states want to tap the Mississippi River for water.

KMSP’s Babs Santos reports Brooklyn Park residents are not happy about a large colony of feral cats. “The cat colony has recently exploded in size to more than 200 animals that come out at night and take over the block.”

The Star Tribune’s James Walsh has a piece on a St. Paul firefighter who absolutely crushed the department’s physical fitness test record — and also happens to be a woman.