Here are the latest updates from May 25, 2020:

21,315 confirmed cases; 881 deaths

Free COVID-19 testing continues at six sites

Another 12 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday, for a total of 881. Five of the people who died were in their 90s, five were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Nine of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities and one lived in a group home or behavioral health facility. So far, 717 of the 881 people who have died of COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.



MDH also said Monday there have been 21,315 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 742 from Sunday’s count. Because Minnesota has only recently developed the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,676 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 605 are currently in the hospital, 248 in intensive care. There are 41 more people in the ICU than reported on Sunday, the largest one-day jump so far in the outbreak.

Of the 21,315 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 14,816 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 204,059 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, up 6,095 from Sunday.

More information on cases can be found here.

Monday is the last day Minnesota is offering free COVID-19 testing at six sites across the state. The state has been offering them since Saturday.



No appointments are necessary and residents don’t need insurance cards or IDs to get tested. Testing will run through 5 p.m. Monday (or until supplies run out). Anybody can get testing, though the state is particularly encouraging people who are ill or have been exposed to someone known to have COVID-19. Masks are required at the testing sites.

Here are the locations:

East St. Paul, 1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

Minneapolis Armory, 1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

Moorhead Armory, 1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

Duluth Armory, 4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

Faribault Armory, 3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

St. James Armory, 521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081

