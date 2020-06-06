Here are the latest updates from June 6, 2020:

27,501 confirmed cases; 1,170 deaths

Twenty-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 1,170.

Of the deaths announced Saturday were four people in their nineties, eight in their eighties, four in their seventies, three in their sixties, two in their fifties and one in their twenties. Fourteen of the 22 people whose deaths reported Saturday were residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday that there have been 27,501 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 521 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,336 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 473 are currently in the hospital, 206 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 27,501 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 22,253 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 333,484 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

