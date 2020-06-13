For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from June 13, 2020:

30,172 confirmed cases; 1,283 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 1,283.

Of the deaths announced Saturday were two people in their nineties, three in their eighties, one in their seventies, two in their sixties and one in their fifties. Four of the nine were residents of long-term care. Of the 1,283 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, 1,019 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 30,172 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 377 from Friday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,581 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 390 are currently in the hospital, 191 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 30,172 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 25,620 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 407,992 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

