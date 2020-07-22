Walz to order mask-wearing statewide

This is a developing story that we will continue to update throughout the day.

Minnesotans will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces, including stores and public spaces, by order of Gov. Tim Walz, according to the Star Tribune.

Further details on the mandate are expected during a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Walz has hinted for weeks at the potential for such a mandate, and said Tuesday in a press conference he expected to have news on a mask mandate this week.

While deaths due to coronavirus remain down and hospitalization rates remain steady, the number of confirmed positive cases has been on the rise lately in Minnesota, as it has been in other states as society has gradually opened back up.

With the order, Minnesota joins more than half of U.S. states that now have statewide mask mandates, according to CNBC.

Research finds masks effective

Early on in the pandemic, many public health officials discouraged widespread use of masks, partly due to a shortage of medical masks for health care workers. At that time, less was known about the virus and how masks might affect its spread.

Now, both the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization urge the general public to wear cloth masks. Research suggests masks are an effective method of preventing transmission: According to a research roundup by the University of California-San Francisco, one study used a high-speed camera to measure how far droplets traveled when people talked. Masks caused the droplets to travel less far. One found that when sick people wore face masks, they emitted significantly less virus in droplets and aerosols than without the mask.

There are also real-life examples where masks are believed to have made a difference in transmission. For one, countries where mask-wearing when ill is the norm have had lower death rates.

U.S. states that have mandated masks have seen dropoffs in the daily growth rate of cases. Two hair stylists in Missouri were in contact with 140 clients while they had COVID-19, but all wore masks and nobody else became ill.

A June report by Goldman Sachs found a national mask mandate could buoy the country’s GDP by 5 percent, and Walz has characterized masks — mandated or not — as the best way to ensure Minnesota businesses can stay open.

“The simplest thing we can do to get back in school, the simplest thing we can do to open up and make sure our businesses remain open like they are, and the simplest thing that Republicans can do to make sure that I don’t have to take executive actions around the pandemic, is to wear a mask,” Walz said Tuesday.

In Minnesota, cities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud have passed their own local mask requirements.

Retailers, including Costco, Walmart, Lowe’s, Aldi and Target, among others, are or will require customers to wear face masks in their stores.

Politics of masks

Despite wider adoption and increasing evidence of masks’ efficacy, to mask or not to mask has, for some, become a political question.

Walz said Tuesday he had hoped to gain Republican support to pass a mask mandate at the Legislature, which ended a special session over the weekend.

Nationally, some of that politicization surrounding masks seems to have fallen away as case counts rise again. Some Republican governors have enacted mask requirements. In a Tuesday press briefing, President Donald Trump, who had not previously been supportive of masks, urged Americans to wear them.